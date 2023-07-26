After what’s been a tumultuous few days for Indian football fans, the decision has finally been made. Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur took to social media platform Twitter to personally deliver the good news to football fans from across the country.

When news initially broke out on July 16 that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) would not be allowing the Indian men’s and women’s football teams, there was a huge uproar across social media platforms with fans (figuratively) going up in arms to protest the decision.

In a letter to the IOA and the National Sporting Federations, the Ministry of Sport had stated that only teams ranked in the top 8 in Asia in their respective sports would be permitted to participate at the Asian Games. This meant that neither the men’s team (18th in Asia) nor the women’s team (11th in Asia) made the cut off and would be eligible to make the trip to Hangzhou.

However, with Mr Thakur’s announcement earlier today, it looks like the power of social media is real. The fans’ protests across media platforms seem to have had its impact, and football followers from across the country took to Twitter to acknowledge the same. Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans aplenty thanked the sports ministry and the government, while also acknowledging just how important the efforts of the fans were in the decision being overturned.

lky patyal @luckypatyal4 @Dhruvdube @ianuragthakur That was the most awaited news.... @BlueTigersIndia

@IndianFootball

Hping for well deserved results from our women's team

@kalyanchaubey sir Thankyou

@asiangames2022

Ashraf ✪ @Ashraf_FCG



Indian Football team are going to participate in Asian Games 2023.



Our fans hardwork paid off

Proud to be have this Indian Football community who worked so hard to make it possible



Now lets witness to creating Blue tigers history



Jai Hind



#IndianFootball Finally we did it!Indian Football team are going to participate in Asian Games 2023.Our fans hardwork paid offProud to be have this Indian Football community who worked so hard to make it possibleNow lets witness to creating Blue tigers historyJai Hind

Sayan @StarkSarkar @kalyanchaubey @IndianFootball @narendramodi @ianuragthakur Credit where its due, you have done incredible work on this , we will grow more when fans and AIFF support each other, lets go !

One fan even channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo to celebrate what could prove to be a massive moment in Indian football.

P @priteshcrseven India is going to asian Games .



Siuuuuuu!!!!!!



Its a victory in itself that we should recognise that everyone of us did by raising our voices .

Thanks to football institution as well for believing in team India. .

#IndianFootballTeamForAsianGames

#indiafootball pic.twitter.com/7N5zC3wTUq TeamIndia is going to asian Games .Siuuuuuu!!!!!!Its a victory in itself that we should recognise that everyone of us did by raising our voices .Thanks to football institution as well for believing in team India. .

Sunil Chhetri to lead India at the Asian Games

Even with the uncertainty surrounding the team at the Games, news broke out that national team captain Sunil Chhetri would, in fact, lead the national team in Hangzhou. A source was said to have told the PTI that Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu are set to be the three players over the age limit who would participate in the primarily U23 tournament.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian men’s and women’s team can punch above their weight and compete with the giants of Asian football at the quadrennial games.