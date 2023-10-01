Kerala Blasters FC clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC on Matchday 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season. Adrian Luna’s second-half strike made the difference at the JLN Stadium in Kochi as the Blasters made it two wins in two matches.

Both teams arrived on the back of strong showings. The hosts beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in their opener, while the Red Miners settled for a 0-0 draw in their away fixture against East Bengal FC.

Jamshedpur made only a single change to their lineup, introducing Seimeinlen Doungel in place of Nongdamba Naorem. In contrast, the Blasters opted to name the same starting lineup that played against Bengaluru.

Kerala dominated possession, but chances were limited in the first quarter of the game. While Jamshedpur could not get forward very often, their defense restricted their opponents from registering any shots on target.

Luna had very little space to operate, but he nearly found the back of the net on a couple of occasions from long-range efforts. His first shot soared over the crossbar, while his subsequent attempt, originally intended as a cross, almost found its way into the back of the net.

Jamshedpur maintained their defensive organization but struggled to create any chances of note, leaving Daniel Chima Chukwu isolated upfront. The first half concluded without any goals, as both teams failed to produce any shots on target and lacked the fluidity to get the crowd going.

Kerala Blasters FC improve performance in the second half to secure slender victory over Jamshedpur FC

Both teams increased their intensity in the second half, and Jamshedpur FC nearly took advantage of defensive lapses from Kerala Blasters FC. Substitute Emil Benny injected energy into the right flank, while Chima Chukwu and Jeremy Manzorro had significant opportunities around the 50th minute.

On the other end, the Blasters continued to struggle to find openings behind the Jamshedpur defense, with their passes often lacking precision. Around the hour mark, they introduced their leading scorer from last season, Dimitrios Diamantakos, for his first appearance of the season.

Kerala Blasters finally carved out a clear-cut scoring chance against the run of play when Jeakson Singh delivered a perfectly timed through ball to Mohammed Aimen. However, Aimen lost his composure in front of goal and miscued his effort from close range.

The chance shifted the momentum in favor of the Blasters, though, and backed by their supporters, they surged ahead in the 74th minute. A superb sequence of play, featuring Daisuke Sakai, Diamantakos, and Luna, culminated in the Uruguayan calmly slotting the ball into the net.

Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Sachin Suresh was called into action on a couple of occasions in the late stages of the game and delivered crucial saves. His stops played their part in the hosts ultimately securing a slender 1-0 victory.

The victory was the Blasters’ second in as many games and they will enter their next game against reigning ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC with confidence. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are yet to record a win this season, a run they will hope to break against Hyderabad FC next week.