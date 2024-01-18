India’s struggles in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 continued with Uzbekistan securing a convincing 3-0 win on Thursday, January 18.

A difficult start for India left them trailing by three goals at the end of the first half, and despite a solid second-half performance, the difference in quality between the two teams was evident.

Coming into the clash, both teams were determined to secure three points, considering their results in the opening encounter. While India suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Australia, Uzbekistan were forced to settle for a point against a resolute Syria.

Expand Tweet

As hinted at in the pre-match press conference, Igor Stimac made a few changes to the starting lineup. The more attacking Akash Mishra replaced Subhasish Bose at left-back. Anirudh Thapa was recalled in midfield in place of Deepak Tangri, and Naorem Mahesh Singh stepped in for the injured Lallianzuala Chhangte.

India showed they were up for the challenge in the early minutes, but they were dealt with a significant blow in the third minute. Nasrulloev’s delivery from the left flank found Otabek Shukurov’s run into the penalty area. The forward then cleverly looped a header into the danger area, and Abbosbel Fayzullayev converted from close range.

India certainly found themselves with their backs against the wall as the White Wolves exploited gaps in midfield time and again. Within the opening 10 minutes, Shukurov tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, but the Indian custodian came to his team’s rescue by brilliantly parrying the ball away. Skipper Masharipov’s free-kick attempt also hit the post and deflected out of play.

With India struggling to get a hold of the game, Uzbekistan extended their lead in the 18th minute. This time, it was an individual error, as Rahul Bheke cheaply conceded possession, which Uzbekistan capitalized on. With India outnumbered at the back, Misharipov’s low-driven cross was deflected into the post by Mishra, but Igor Sergeyev was in the right place at the right time to find the back of the net.

From India’s perspective, it was undoubtedly a disastrous start, but they displayed considerable improvement after the first quarter of the game. Mishra and Sunil Chhetri had half-chances around the half-hour mark, and towards the final minutes of the first half, Yuspov saved Naorem Mahesh Singh’s powerful long-range effort. From the resulting corner, Chhetri’s header narrowly missed the target.

However, Uzbekistan once again took advantage of India’s defensive vulnerabilities and tripled their lead. Nasrullaev’s initial effort hit the post before he tapped in the rebound to effectively put the game to bed before the half-time whistle.

India display resilience in the second half but Uzbekistan coast to victory

India had their fair share of chances in the first half, but their opponents dominated the game with 12 shots compared to India’s four. However, Stimac’s men displayed renewed energy at the start of the second period and had a couple of significant opportunities to score.

Substituted in at half-time, Rahul KP struck a brilliant volley that hit the post. Apuia’s miscued effort from the rebound then found Chhetri, who, from close range, missed a glaring opportunity.

The Blue Tigers enjoyed a sustained period of possession, yet opportunities were limited due to Uzbekistan’s well-organized defense, led by the 19-year-old Khusanov. However, as the White Wolves took their foot off the gas, India gradually fought their way back into the game.

Around the 70th minute, Rahul Bheke’s header from a corner situation forced Yuspov to make a fingertip save. Despite India adopting an attacking approach and leaving gaps in defense as a result, Uzbekistan couldn’t trouble Gurpreet much as the goalkeeper had a relatively quiet second half.

Ultimately, Uzbekistan comfortably secured a 3-0 victory and advanced one step closer to the AFC Asian Cup 2023 knockout rounds.

In contrast, India’s prospects took a severe hit, and their chances of securing a spot in the last 16 became slim after their second defeat.