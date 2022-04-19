Mumbai City FC's Phurba Lachenpa shines as the side manages a draw against Al-Jazira FSC in the AFC Champions League

Mumbai City FC were up against Al-Jazira FSC for their fourth group game in the AFC Champions League. The two sides kicked it off at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Monday, April 18. The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a narrow loss for the Islanders despite putting up a good fight.

Des Buckingham's side have managed to achieve what they have set out to achieve i.e. winning a game in their Asian campaign. Hence, the side is not looking to play it all out in a bid to find out what else can be achieved.

During the initial stages of this encounter, Mumbai City FC looked to be a side with more intent and in pursuit of a positive result from the game. Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio looked lethal upfront, disorienting the opposition defense in an attempt to score the first goal. His aggressive approach landed him in the referee's book as early as the fifth minute.

Des Buckingham's side were awarded a corner soon after in which midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte failed to convert the chance created by Ahmed Jahouh. The young box-to-box midfielder's header was slightly wide off the mark.

Des Buckingham deployed Jahouh slightly higher than his usual position as part of Mumbai City FC's double pivot. His new role suited him as the midfielder was able to pull the strings. He acted as a playmaker and stretched Al-Jazira FSC's defense with the help of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh.

But one of the key players for the Islanders in this encounter has to be their goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. Lachenpa made two vital saves in the first half which could have easily been goals for the Spiders.

Al-Jazira FSC contain Mumbai City FC pressure

Al-Jazira FSC started the second half better. The Spiders kept the ball like they did in the previous encounter and moved it around smartly, breaking the lines of the opposition's defense. Des Buckingham substituted Vinit Rai and Bipin Singh in the second half and replaced the two with Vikram Singh and Bradden Inman. This aided more fluidity for the Islanders in the opposition half.

Al-Jazira FSC dominated proceedings periodically. The Emirati outfit created chances but couldn't do enough to get the ball over the line.

Thulani Serero was fouled by Mandar Rao Dessai on the flank. The resultant free-kick was taken by Abdalla Ramadan, whose long-range effort from distance was well away from goal.

At the other end, Jahouh and Vikram Singh had their share of chances. Both Mumbai City FC players could not place their shots properly, as a result of which the scoreline was unaffected.

Abdoulay Diaby was the most impressive player on the pitch for Al-Jazira FSC. Diaby's pace and interception proved to be a vital asset for the the Spiders in both attack and defense. The match ended 0-0 with Lachenpa coming to his side's rescue on many occasions.

