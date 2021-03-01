AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan FC to play Group D matches in Maldives

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the host cities and countries for respective groups of the AFC Cup 2021. The group stages will be held in centralized zones to avoid logistical hassles due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC have been placed in Group D with Basundhara Kings (Bangladesh), Maziya Sports & Recreation (Maldives), and the winner of South Zone play-off. Group D matches of the AFC Cup will be played at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives.
Bengaluru FC are placed in the Preliminary Round 2 of Group D. The Blues will face the winners of the Round 1 tie between Nepal Army Club and Sri Lankan Police in order to advance to the play-off round. In that round, Bengaluru FC could face Abahani Limited (Bangladesh), or Club Eagles (Maldives), or Thimpu City FC (Bhutan) as they look to enter Group D as the fourth team.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC made it to the group stages of the AFC Cup 2021 after Mohun Bagan AC won the I-League 2019/20 title. ATK won the right to qualify for the preliminary round by virtue of winning the Indian Super League 2019/20 title. ATK Mohun Bagan FC opted for the AFC Cup group stage slot earned by the erstwhile Mohun Bagan AC as I-League champions.
Bengaluru FC finished third in the Indian Super League 2019/20 league standings and have qualified as a stand-by team after ATK's merger with Mohun Bagan FC.
The winners of Group D will be crowned the South Asian champions and will face the winners of the other zones in the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals. Whichever teams win, will advance to the Inter-zone play-off final before the AFC Cup final in November 2021.
AFC Cup 2021 group stage venues at a glance
Group A: Al Hidd Club (BHR), Al Nasr (OMA), Al Wahda (SYR), Ahed FC (LBN) - Manama, Bahrain
Group B: Al Ansar FC (LBN), Muharraq Club (BHR), Al Salt (JOR), Balata Center (PLE) - Amman, Jordan
Group C: Al Faisaly (JOR), Al Seeb Club (OMA), Tishreen (SYR), and Winner of West Zone Play-off - Amman, Jordan
Group D: ATK Mohun Bagan (IND), Bashundhara Kings (BAN), Maziya Sports & Recreation (MDV), Winner of South Zone Play-off - Male, Maldives
Group E: FC Dordoi (KGZ), Ahal FC (TKM), FC Ravshan (TJK) - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Group F: FC Alay (KGZ), Altyn Asyr FC (TKM), FC Khujand (TJK), AGMK FC/FC Nasaf (UZB) - Kulob, Tajikistan
Group G: Hanoi (VIE), Bali United (IDN), Boeung Kut (CAM), ASEAN Zone Play-off 1 winner - TBC
Group H: Kedah Darul Aman (MAS), Lion City Sailors (SIN), Saigon (VIE), ASEAN Zone Play-off 2 winner - Singapore
Group I: Geylang International FC (SIN), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Terengganu FC (MAS), Shan United FC/Ayeyawady United FC (MYA) - Singapore
Group J: Athletic 220 FC (MNG), Eastern Long Lions (HKG), Lee Man (HKG), and Tainan City FC (TPE) - Hong Kong