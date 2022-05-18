AFC Cup 2022: Debutants Gokulam Kerala FC breeze past ATK Mohun Bagan in a dream start to their campaign

I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC hammered ATK Mohun Bagan 4-2 in their debut match in the AFC Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Wednesday. With a brace for Luka Majcen and two assists for Jourdaine Fletcher, the Malabarians carved open the ISL heavyweights to take home the three points.

Head coach Juan Ferrando opted to play David Williams alongside Roy Krishna instead of Hugo Boumous. The Australian forward operated in a free role behind Krishna. ATK Mohun Bagan dominated proceedings in the initial minutes as Gokulam custodian Rakshit Dagar looked a bit nervous.

The Fijian striker tested Dagar early on in the fifth minute but his effort was saved. However, as the minutes rolled by, Gokulam slowly grew in confidence and won a free kick in the 14th minute. But the effort was cleared away by ATKMB's rock at the back, Tiri.

Just minutes later, ATK Mohun Bagan showed flashes of their attacking prowess as Liston Colaco beat fullback Abdul Hakku on the turn and drilled in a cross from the left flank. Although David Williams perfectly timed his run inside the box, he failed to keep his effort on target from the point blank. The warning bells were being rung.

In the 18th minute, the Mariners yet again carved open the GKFC defense through Roy Krishna. The former A-League star's effort from an acute angle thumped off the post and crawled out. Gokulam were rattled and incredibly lucky to stay on level terms.

But the Malabarians ditched their nerves and replied almost immediately when Jourdaine Fletcher's effort at the other end was parried away by Amrinder Singh. As the Calicut-based club slowly started finding their feet in the game, chances kept falling their way. In the 20th minute, Emil Benny came close with a long-range effort.

Around the half-hour mark, ATKMB came close to scoring through Joni Kauko after the Finnish midfielder was set up by a delightful flick from Krishna. However, Kauko's effort from the center of the box was straight at the keeper.

Right after the drinks break, the Green and Maroon Brigade suffered a massive setback. Talismanic defender Tiri tried to bring down Luka Majcen as Gokulam were on the break, but the former came out worse from the tangle. The Spaniard went down clutching his knee and had to be stretchered off the pitch. Although Ashutosh Mehta brought in a lot of experience off the bench, the Mariners' defense was seemingly rattled. But they managed to go into half-time with a lot of momentum on their side.

ATK Mohun Bagan face the wrath of Gokulam Kerala in the second half

Football is a game of two halves and tonight it showed. As they came out in the second-half, Gokulam sensed the frailties of the ATKMB defense in Tiri's absence. They started the half on the front foot and Jourdaine Fletcher had an early opportunity in the 47th minute. However, the Jamaican dragged his effort wide from the center of the box.

But the Jamaican forward made amends three minutes later and how. Fletcher found the ball just outside the opposition box and played a perfectly-weighted ball for Thahir Zaman. The 27-year-old winger cut the ball back for Luka Majcen, who evaded his markers and thumped the ball into the open net. Taking the ATK Mohun Bagan camp and the entirety of the Salt Lake Stadium by surprise, Gokulam Kerala took the lead.

But the I-League champions had a 'brain fade' moment right after taking the lead and ATKMB were almost gifted a goal as Pritam Kotal sneaked in unmarked and tapped home a corner from Colaco. Seemingly, all of Gokulam's hard work had gone done the drain. But the Malabarians had other plans.

Jourdaine Fletcher yet again put on his creative hat and found himself in ample of room on the left flank. The 24-year-old calmly found Rishad PP right at the edge of the box, and the 26-year-old's right-footed shot crept into the bottom-left corner. In a topsy-turvy encounter, Gokulam had yet again regained the lead.

But they weren't letting it go this time. Caught on the break, ATKMB defender Ashutosh Mehta was outmuscled by Fletcher, who rolled an inch-perfect pass to put Luka Majcen through. The Slovenian made no errors as he calmly slotted the ball home.

With two goals down, Juan Ferrando's men grew desperate as they pushed more men forward. But Gokulam continued to utilize the space behind the ATKMB defenders.

In the 80th minute, when all hope seemed to have been lost for the Mariners, Liston Colaco stepped in with a bit of magic. ATK Mohun Bagan won a freekick just outside the Kerala box and the top Indian scorer of the ISL season stood over it. Colaco masterfully curled it away from the wall and into the bottom left corner to breathe life into the Green and Maroon Brigade. The deficit now down to one, the tension palpable.

However, Vincenzo Alberto Annese and his team have thrived under such situations all throughout the 2021-22 I-League season. Even in the title-decider against Mohammedan SC earlier in the week, they managed to hold on to a slender lead. Displaying their usual monk-like discipline, even tonight they focused on not committing any silly errors and punishing ATKMB when the opportunity arrived.

And the opportunity did arrive. In the 89th minute, Luka Majcen turned provider and played a delightful through-ball to Jithin MS. The I-League midfielder of the season, one-on-one with the keeper, kept his nerves and rolled the ball past the keeper. The scoreboard read 4-2 in favour of Gokulam Kerala as ATK Mohun Bagan fans paced towards the exit door.

With a statement performance in their debut AFC Cup match, Gokulam Kerala FC have yet again showed that the I-League clubs aren't ready to be pushovers. Juan Ferrando's men will have a lot to think about ahead of their next game against Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Malabarians have started the tournament on a high and should be in good spirits when the face Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club next.

