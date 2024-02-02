"After a big win, there's possibility to lose concentration" - East Bengal boss Carles Cuadrat wary of complacency ahead of Kolkata derby

While their supporters are still drinking and soaking in the euphoria of winning the 2024 Super Cup after a 12-year national trophy drought, East Bengal and Carles Cuadrat have steeper challenges heading their way on Saturday, February 3.

With the second half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season underway, the Torchbearers will return to action in the league to face their eternal rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium.

There's often a possibility of complacency setting in after a victory or in East Bengal's case, one that quenched their decade-long thirst for silverware. Is the head coach wary of a similar threat ahead of the Kolkata derby? Cuadrat had his say in the pre-match press conference.

"After a big win, there's a possibility to lose concentration. It happened to me before at Bengaluru FC where we won the ISL final and then in the next match we went on to lose against I-League club Chennai City in the Super Cup. So, I am aware of the possibility," the Spanish gaffer asserted.

"But also know, that I don't have to ask my players to concentrate because they have shown in every match that they are ready for competition and are very motivated for the derby. Mohun Bagan are eight points ahead of us with the same number of matches, so we need the victory tomorrow to close the gap," he added.

The match will also mark the start of a new era for Mohun Bagan under the serial-winning coach Antonio Lopez Habas. Cuadrat's East Bengal previously managed to trump the Mohun Bagan outfit led by Juan Ferrando, and then the one managed by Clifford Miranda at the Super Cup. Cuadrat spoke about the opportunity of locking horns against a veteran tactician in Habas.

"Antonio Habas knows Indian football inside out, he's the only coach to win the ISL title twice. I have a lot of respect for him but we'll try to make our plan work against him," he stated.

"Delighted with how we have performed in the transfer window" - East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat

Hours after winning the Super Cup in a drama-filled encounter against Odisha FC, East Bengal fans were welcomed by the immediate reports of Borja Herrera's departure. A day later, Javier Siverio also decided to bring his time with the Red and Gold Brigade to a premature end and join Jamshedpur FC on loan.

Both were crucial to the club's Super Cup success and hence, left a few wondering about the reasoning behind the decision. Cuadrat addressed those questions during the press conference and said:

"About Borja and Siverio, both of them told me about an offer and they wanted to opt for it. Borja was very clear he wanted to play for Marquez at FC Goa, and I don't want to have anybody who doesn't want to be part of the part. Both Borja and Siverio have helped us in our Super Cup victory but in the end, it's a very human decision."

The Red and Gold Brigade were prompt in acquiring the replacements for both Borja and Siverio. Spanish creative midfielder Victor Rodriguez and Costa Rican marksman Felicio Brown were announced as the new signings on deadline day.

Cuadrat asserted that he was satisfied with the club's performance in the winter transfer window and the support from the management he had received.

"I'm delighted with how we have performed in the transfer window. We've got two foreigners who can help us a lot. They can help us improve the technical variations of the game. We also have two Indian players, although one of them cannot be with us until next summer. The other player is Tingku Kangujam who has the experience of playing in Spain but has an Indian passport," he explained.

The Spanish gaffer also discussed in depth the need for clubs to promote players from their youth teams rather than spending extravagantly in the transfer market.

"Some players of the B-team are also getting promoted and offering some new things. You have to be clever in the football market. In the words of Ivan Vukomanovic, you have to be conscious of where you spend the money in the winter transfer window in India. It's always better if you can promote players from the youth academy as it will be easier for them to understand you right from the get-go," Cuadrat stated.

"A good example is Sayan Banerjee. He was working with us for a while, then at the Super Cup he got the opportunity to show what he can offer and now he's also part of our ISL squad. I'm very happy with how the management has been helping me," he added.

For long, East Bengal fans have been hoping for a cordial relationship between the coach and the management. Cuadrat's words make one believe that the club might have finally achieved the elusive synergy.