AIFF announce 2023 Hero Super Cup fixtures as Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC set to resume their rivalry

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) have announced the groups and fixtures for the upcoming Hero Super Cup. The Super Cup, which returns after four years, will be held next month in Kerala from April 3 to April 25.

Sixteen teams will be competing for silverware, with a direct entry for 11 Indian Super League clubs and this season’s I-League winners RoundGlass Punjab FC. In the meantime, the remaining I-League teams will compete in a knockout format. Teams will compete for one of the four available spots.

The ninth-placed team in the league will play a knockout tie against the 10th-placed side, and the winners will eventually battle the second-placed team in the I-League in qualifier 1. Similarly, the third-place outfit will compete against the eighth-placed side in qualifier 2, and so on.

Sixteen teams are divided into four groups, with each side playing at least thrice in the tournament. Following the group stages, the best teams in each of the four groups will square off in the semi-finals.

Hero Super Cup – The Groups

There are certainly some tasty clashes in the Hero Super Cup. Group A includes Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC, and the winner of the first qualifier.

Tensions between the Blasters and the Blues are already high following Sunil Chhetri's controversial goal in the Indian Super League playoff tie. With the game set to take place in Kerala, Manjappada will be in full voice as they seek revenge over their southern rivals.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal FC, and the winner of qualifier three complete Group B.

90ndstoppage @90ndstoppage | OFFICIAL : Fixtures of Hero Super Cup 2023 are out



Group A : Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC and winner Q1 in Kozhikode.



Group B : Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal FC and winner Q3 in Manjeri



Hero Super Cup holder FC Goa have a huge challenge ahead of them as they are paired with ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, and the winner of qualifier two. The final group comprises ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC alongside Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United, and the winner of qualifier four.

The group stages will commence from April 8 to April 19, while the semi-finals will be held on April 21 and 22. The final, meanwhile, is scheduled for April 25, but the timings of the games are yet to be announced.

