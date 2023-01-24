AIFF announces Kerala as hosts for 2023 Hero Super Cup

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) has announced that the 2022-23 Hero Super Cup will be hosted by Kerala. The competition will make a return after four years and the qualifying rounds will begin on April 3.

The Hero Super Cup will be held in two cities among Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram. The tournament will feature 16 teams, with 11 Indian Super League clubs and I-League winners of the 2022-23 season receiving direct entry.

Meanwhile, the remaining I-League teams will participate in the qualifying rounds. The teams will compete for four available spots. The ninth-placed team in the league will face the 10th, and the winner will face the league's second-placed team to qualify for the Cup.

The rest of the sides will feature in a knockout tie to decide their places in the competition.

With 13 games completed, Roundglass Punjab FC are currently the league leaders in the I-League, but they are closely followed by Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC.

Bengaluru FC won the inaugural Super Cup in 2018, while FC Goa were the last team to lift the trophy, having defeated Chennaiyin FC by two goals to one. There will be 16 teams this time around, which will undoubtedly make the competition more intriguing.

AIFF Secretary shares his thoughts on the Hero Super Cup

AIFF Secretary Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, meanwhile, has expressed his delight at the return of the Indian Super Cup as it will provide opportunities for the players to showcase their talent. Additionally, he was thrilled at the prospect of Kerala hosting the tournament.

He said:

“It will be amazing to have the Hero Super Cup in an electric atmosphere in Kerala. I'm sure the group stage, followed by knockout rounds, will make for an interesting tournament. My best wishes to all participating teams.”

Gokulam Kerala FC, the champions of the 2021–2022 I–League season, will face this year’s Hero Super Cup winners for a spot in the 2023–24 AFC Cup group stage. Additionally, if Gokulam Kerala manage to secure the Super Cup, they will automatically qualify for the 2023-24 AFC Cup group stage.

The group stage will take place from April 8-19, while the semifinals will be held on April 21 and 22, followed by the final on April 25.

