AIFF announces ₹3 crore solidarity fund to help clubs amid COVID-19

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), the top football body in India, announced a ₹3 crore fund to help state football associations and clubs across the country. The decision was taken at a virtual meeting with Praful Patel, president of AIFF, met all State Association representatives.

'The president granted an INR 3 crore Covid solidarity fund to help the state associations which will be discussed individually with the state FAs to understand their individual requirements,” the AIFF said in a press release.

AIFF waives CRS fees for players

The press release from the AIFF went on to state that the Central Registration System (CRS) fees, a system that has been used to monitor the transfers within domestic leagues, has also been waived off. The fee currently stands at ₹200 per player for the registration.

“The president also decided to waive of the CRS fees for all players — an amount of Rs. 1.32 crore which was to be paid to the AIFF, and also an amount of 34.5 lakhs for the Academy Accreditation fee for the 2020-21 season,” the release added.

Indian Football amid COVID

The Indian football season is set to kick-off in October, with the I-League and the Indian Super League starting play on the 8th of October and the 21st of November respectively.

“The Indian football season is all set to kick-off from October onwards. Despite the difficult situation we hope to move ahead with the planned calendar. But there’s always a doubt whether we would be able to conduct ourselves as planned,” Patel said.

“A large number of states are still battling the virus, our teams cannot reassemble, and we also cannot start our camps. In a country as big as India, there are many restrictions in many states,” he added.

Representatives from State Associations thanked AIFF’s initiative to bring them together on the virtual platform, expressing their “solidarity with AIFF” in taking Indian Football forward together.