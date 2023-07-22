AIFF announces new U-20 National Football Championship for men

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday (July 21) announced the introduction of an U-20 national championship for men. The decision was taken by the governing body after consultations with its competition committee.

Two other age group tournaments already exist on the national level for both men and women - the Junior National Football Championship and the Sub Junior National Football Championship. The inaugural 'U-20 National Football Championship', as it has officially been named, is set to kick off in January 2024.

For the first season, players born on or after January 1, 2005, and not after December 31, 2007, will be eligible to play.

In a statement, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey stressed how a lot of footballers from this age group fail to make the squad for the Santosh Trophy, the senior-level national championship.

"We are starting this tournament after extensive discussions with our Technical Department, and Competition Committee," Chaubey said. "Previously, an U21 National Championship used to be organised by the AIFF but was discontinued a few years ago."

He added:

"Our main aim to start this championship is to provide more opportunities to the footballers in the U20 age group, who may not make the team for the Senior National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy for their respective states."

"The National Youth U20 Championship will further boost youth players" - AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran

Explaining the need for the new championship, AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran stated how athletes of the U-20 age group faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic when youth tournaments such as the Junior NFC and the Sub Junior NFC had to be halted.

Prabhakaran said in a statement:

"AIFF introducing the National Youth U20 Championship will further boost youth players, who, unfortunately, could not participate in any competition at the youth level during the COVID period."

He added:

"Therefore, AIFF felt this would be ideal for the growth of football and will provide more opportunities to the youth and encourage the states to raise the U20 team. We have decided to launch the U20 National Championship to further boost our gap in our youth structure pyramid."

The eligibility criteria for the Junior NFC for players is a birth date between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2009. For women, it is between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2009. For the Sub Junior NFC, both men and women have to be born on and after January 1, 2010, and not later than December 31, 2011, to attain eligibility.

No information yet has been made available by the AIFF regarding a subsequent U20 Championship for women.