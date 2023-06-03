The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday, June 3, rejected Kerala Blasters FC's appeal against the fine imposed on them for "misconduct and abandonment" of their playoff clash against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

The Appeal Committee also rejected Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic's appeal against the fine and a 10-game ban imposed on him.

The Serbian tactician cannot be part of the team dressing room and team bench, irrespective of the team he is contracted with, during this period.

Primarily, the committee, headed by its chairperson Akshay Jaitly, upheld the earlier decisions of the Disciplinary Committee.

Previously, in its decision on March 31 earlier this year, the Disciplinary Committee imposed a ₹4 crore fine on the Blasters and a ₹5 lakh fine on Vukomanovic, along with the match ban. Furthermore, the club and the coach were directed to make public apologies, in the absence of which the fines would be increased to ₹6 crore and ₹10 lakh, respectively.

The statement from the federation specified that both parties are required to pay their respective fines within two weeks.

In its appeal, the club had argued for levity with regards to the fine and asked that it be reduced to the minimum amount for abandoning the match. Vukomanovic's appeal said that the fine and the ban be removed entirely upon review by the Appeal Committee.

What was the controversy surrounding Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL play-off against Bengaluru FC?

In a fiercely-contested ISL 2022-23 play-off clash, Bengaluru FC found themselves awarded a crucial free-kick just outside the opposition's box during the 96th minute of extra time.

With the scores level, Sunil Chhetri, the seasoned forward, prepared to take charge of the dead-ball situation. However, he noticed that the Kerala Blasters' defenders were still in disarray, with goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill attempting to organize their defensive wall.

Seizing the opportunity, Chhetri quickly took the free-kick, leaving the Blasters goalkeeper utterly helpless as the ball sneaked into the net. As the goal stood, the Kerala Blasters players immediately swarmed the referee in protest.

The atmosphere became heated, with emotions running high on both sides. The situation escalated when the manager, Ivan Vukomanovic, lost his temper and stormed onto the pitch, instructing his players to abandon the game in protest.

Later, the match commissioner conveyed the decision that Kerala Blasters had forfeited the match. As a consequence, the Blues advanced to the ISl 2022-23 semi-finals.

This incident would forever be etched in the annals of Indian football, a dramatic climax to a highly-anticipated tie.

Poll : 0 votes