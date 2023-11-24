AIFF Youth Leagues scheduled to commence in second week of December

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the launch of the AIFF Youth Leagues on Friday (November 24). The AIFF U-17 Youth League is scheduled to commence in the second week of December. This year's AIFF Youth League has been delayed by a few months.

The AIFF has also confirmed that they will conduct TW3 tests ahead of the U-13 Youth League and U-15 Youth League, starting in January 2024. They have taken this step to eradicate age fraud and ensure fair competition between all teams.

AIFF President, Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, said in a press release:

"This year, the leagues have been slightly delayed. After three years, the Junior and Sub-Junior National Football Championships Tier 1 and 2 for boys and girls were organised."

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is going to launch a youth league for 32 academies. The 32 academies were selected from the first round of the AIFF Academy Accreditation.

The AIFF has planned to conduct surprise inspections at the accredited academies. If any discrepancies are found, the academies might lose their AIFF accreditation.

Additionally, the ISL and I-League youth teams, along with the academies, will compete in the AIFF Youth Leagues this year. The Indian top-tier and second-tier league teams will get direct entry into the competition.

AIFF U-17 Youth League to commence first

The youth leagues will commence with the U17 category first during mid-December. It will be followed by the U15 Youth League and finally the U13 Youth League in January.

The exact dates for the tournament will be announced in due course by the All-Indian Football Federation.

AIFF President, Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, concluded by saying:

"We will be starting with the U17 league first, followed by the U15 and U13. There will be spotters in most of the games of U13 leagues, to identify talents."