Alberto Noguera eager to "change the situation" and break into Mumbai City FC's starting lineup

Midfielder Vinit Rai recently quipped in an interview that the "healthy competition" Mumbai City FC (MCFC) have in their squad for a spot in the starting lineup sets the Islanders apart from other clubs.

The fact that someone of the caliber of Alberto Noguera has to sit out of matches is an evident testament to Rai's statement.

The Spanish maestro had two impactful years at FC Goa before moving to the Mumbai-based club, making 39 appearances in the Indian Super League (ISL) alone.

He racked up four goals and 11 assists during the period. However, Noguera's fate has surprisingly altered since making the switch to MCFC in the summer of 2022.

The nimble-footed midfielder has failed to break into the starting lineup and has been restricted to cameos off the bench. Noguera has made seven substitute appearances and has been rewarded with just two starts so far this season as Mumbai City currently find themselves five points clear at the top of the table.

Noguera made his name in the Indian football fraternity as a No. 10, with old-school lazy brilliance. However, throughout his career, the former Atletico Madrid player has plied his trade across multiple positions.

He can slot into a classic No. 8 position or even as a deep-lying playmaker. Noguera's lengthy strides, lanky physique, and finesse on the ball would make him an invaluable addition to any other ISL side.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the 33-year-old revealed that he is hungry to return to starting matches. With his contributions off the bench, including the equalizer against Hyderabad FC in their season opener, the Spaniard is making a strong argument too.

Excerpts of Mumbai City FC midfielder Alberto Noguera's interview:

Question: First, Alberto, this has been a solid start to the season for Mumbai City FC. You are currently the only unbeaten side in the league till now. So what’s the mood in the camp like?

Alberto Noguera: Yes, we are in good form and enjoying a lot, but we need to keep training as hard as possible and keep pushing ourselves. That’s our only focus right now.

Q: Last season was a particularly difficult one for FC Goa. But what was the main reason behind your decision to part ways with the Gaurs?

Noguera: I wish I knew. It was a difficult season for many reasons on and off the pitch, due to the COVID-19 situation. I can’t tell you [the reason behind him leaving FC Goa]. But it’s a new chapter for us, me and FC Goa, and we are looking forward to it.

Q: How did the move to Mumbai City FC happen?

Noguera: I was close to finishing my contract [at FC Goa] and I started speaking with Mumbai. They were interested in me and I was interested too. (Laughs) It’s a big club here in India and at the moment they’re doing very well.

The moment they called me, I was 100 percent interested in coming here. It was very easy for me. After a couple of phone calls and we reached an agreement.

Q: Obviously, you played against Mumbai City over the last two seasons. So did you notice anything about the side that got you interested in them?

Noguera: Yes, the style of football that they are practicing definitely interested me. I also spoke with a few of my friends who had played here previously and everybody told me good things about the club, the city, and the people working here.

So it was very easy for me.

Q: Before joining Mumbai, what were conversations like with head coach Des Buckingham regarding your role at the club?

Noguera: They didn’t talk very much about my role. But they told me that they liked me and wanted me to play for the club.

Q: In interviews or press conferences, Des looks like a very confident and clear-headed figure. So if you could give an insight into what he’s like in training or on the sidelines?

Noguera: This team is working very hard and giving their best in the training sessions. I think it plays a big part in the success we’ve had so far this season. The coach talks to us regularly. He tells us, "We have to keep pushing. Don’t get lazy."

Q: Alberto, at FC Goa you were unsurprisingly a constant starter. However, at Mumbai City, we can see that you’ve mostly been coming off the bench to create an impact. How have you taken to your new role?

Noguera: I’m just waiting for my opportunity. Waiting for the role that you talked about to change. I’m just giving my best every day to give the coach reasons to change my role. It’s difficult for us as players but it’s the only thing we can do.

Every time I have even a minute on the pitch, I have to give my best and try to help the team. I want to change the situation because I want to play as much as possible. I’m happy because I can help, but I always want to play more.

Q: We’re eight matchweeks into the season and have got to see most teams in full flight. So far, which are the teams that have impressed you the most and could be a challenge to Mumbai’s title run?

Noguera: I think all the teams in the league are quite tough. But I would say Hyderabad FC because they were champions last year. They have most of the same players, the same coach, staff, and everything. ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters FC, and FC Goa can do quite well too.

Q: In MCFC's core group, there are quite a few Indian youngsters that have particularly shown great promise. What has been your experience while working with them?

Noguera: You asked me previously who was the team that surprised me the most. It was actually our team [Mumbai City FC] that I was most surprised by. Because the level of the players is very high.

Young players like Apuia, [Lallianzuala] Chhangte, Vinit [Rai], and Gurkirat [Singh] will be a big part of the future of the country. They have the level to do really great things for the ISL and the national team.

Q: You’re playing alongside some quality foreign forwards in Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Greg Stewart. What’s it like combining with them and how does it help you?

When you’re playing with players like them who have high quality, it’s easier for me and everyone.

Q: I was going over one of your interviews from 2020, just after joining Goa, where you had said joining ISL would be an upgrade for you when compared to playing in the Segunda Division. Now, almost two-and-a-half years down the line, do you still feel the same way?

Noguera: I still think the same as this league has a great future. Teams are improving a lot here. Last year was very difficult, not just here in India but everywhere in the world. But this league is doing things very well. If they can keep working at this level, things will continue to improve.

Q: The last two years, living in a bio-bubble and playing in empty stadiums as many have said was difficult. But now with the pandemic behind us, when you enter the jam-packed Mumbai Football Arena with the fans cheering, how does it make you feel?

Noguera: Fans are a big part of this game. The teams, the players, and the clubs need them to support us and cheer us up. I am very happy to be with them in the stadiums. I just hope they continue to flock to the stadiums.

Q: Finally, Alberto, a message for the Mumbai City FC fans and what they should be expecting from you and the team this season.

Noguera: We need them in the stands every day because they’re a big part of the club. From our side, we will do everything we can to make them proud. With them by our side and our effort, we’ll do great things this season.

