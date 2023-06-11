Aleksandar Jovanovic signs a new 1-year deal with Bengaluru FC | ISL 2023-24

Bengaluru FC have announced that Aleksandar Jovanovic has extended his contract, with the Australian defender signing a new one-year deal, the club announced on Sunday.

Jovanovic was a key part of the side that won the Durand Cup and reached the finals of the Indian Super League and the Hero Super Cup. Overall, he had an impressive debut season in India, making 17 appearances in all competitions.

Bengaluru FC also announced the departures of several defenders including Sandesh Jhingan, Bruno Ramiers, and Alan Costa. Furthermore, Prabir Das has left the club to join arch-rivals Kerala Blasters FC.

As a result, the decision to tie down Jovanovic for another year was crucial for the Blues. Although Simon Grayson preferred Alan Costa ahead of him, Jovanovic stepped up in the latter stages of the campaign, featuring in Bengaluru FC's final six Indian Super League games.

Jovanovic is known for his resolute defending, while he also has the potential to make marauding runs from the back. His exceptional assist to Javi Hernandez against Mumbai City FC in the ISL exemplifies his ball-carrying ability and passing.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc



Blues' defender Aleksandar Jovanovic has signed a one-year extension to his deal at the club.



#WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt #AleksStays 𝐆𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓, 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐑𝐔! 🤩Blues' defender Aleksandar Jovanovic has signed a one-year extension to his deal at the club. 𝐆𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓, 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐑𝐔! 🤩Blues' defender Aleksandar Jovanovic has signed a one-year extension to his deal at the club. ⚡️#WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt #AleksStays 🔵 https://t.co/agA697hRLe

The 33-year-old began his career with Australian side Parramatta before plying his trade in Serbia, Thailand, and South Korea. His experience will be a vital aspect for the Blues, who will hope to go one step further this time around.

Bengaluru FC set to revamp their defense

With the host of departures, Bengaluru FC will be on the market for defensive reinforcements. Extending Jovanovic’s contract is unquestionably a solid first step, but they could look to sign a minimum of three defenders.

As per reports, Slavko Damjanovic is set to join the Blues ahead of the new season. The Montenegrin center-half was influential in Mohun Bagan SG's run-in to Indian Super League success.

His experience in the ISL with Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be an asset to the club, while his ball-playing ability and physical presence will hugely benefit the Bengaluru FC players and the head coach.

Grayson has constantly changed his formation from a back five system to a back four. It will be interesting to witness how he adapts this season following the exits of several key players including Jhingan, Costa, and Roy Krishna.

Poll : 0 votes