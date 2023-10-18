Angel Di Maria reveals heartwarming message he conveyed to Lionel Messi while leaving PSG in 2022

Former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria has revealed the message he conveyed to compatriot Lionel Messi following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain in 2022.

Angel Di Maria joined PSG in 2015 from Manchester United for a transfer fee of £44.3 million. Playing seven seasons for Les Parisiens, the Argentine attacker made 295 appearances for the side and recorded 93 goals and 119 assists.

However, in 2022, he joined Juventus from PSG on a free transfer after his contract expired. After leaving Barcelona, Lionel Messi also joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, when Di Maria was a part of the squad.

While leaving the Ligue 1 giants, Di Maria conveyed an emotional message to Lionel Messi. He said that he had always wanted to play alongside the former Barcelona star in club football, which finally happened at PSG during the 2021-22 season.

In a recent interview, the winger talked about his exit from PSG and what he said to Messi (via Albiceleste Talk):

“With Leo I accomplished everything. The only thing I was missing was to play in a club with him, and the day they said goodbye to me in PSG. I hugged him and told him: 'the only thing I'm grateful for is to have been able to play with you in a club, to be able to see you every day'."

“Being there for a whole year, seeing him for a whole year, the training, seeing the things he does, for me that was the best, and I was able to experience it.”

Angel Di Maria joined Juventus for a single season before he went back to his boyhood club, Benfica, this summer on a free transfer.

Angel Di Maria will retire from football after the 2024 Copa America

Angel Di Maria has revealed that he will retire from international football after the 2024 Copa America. The former Paris Saint-Germain star broke the news to his fans via Argentinian outlet Todo Pasa. He said:

"I will leave Argentina national team after Copa America, it's over for me."

The Argentine winger has enjoyed an incredibly successful club career, playing for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, winning numerous leagues and UEFA Champions League titles.

Angel Di Maria's international career has been equally praiseworthy. Since making his debut for the national team in 2008, he has won 134 caps for La Albiceleste, scoring 29 goals and providing 29 assists.

Moreover, he was also a part of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad where he scored an important goal in the final against France.