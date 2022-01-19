"Anything can happen in football" Khalid Jamil remains optimistic after loss to Odisha FC

After three days of no ISL action, Tuesday marked the return of Indian football after three days of postponed matches. Odisha FC took on NorthEast United FC and emerged victorious at full-time courtesy of goals from Daniel Lalhlimpuia and Aridai Cabrera.

With this loss, NorthEast United FC remain 10th on the table, just three points above SC East Bengal who still have a game in hand. When asked if the team was outplayed, NorthEast United gaffer Khalid Jamil replied in the negative and said:

"We weren't completely outplayed by Odisha FC. We weren't in good shape in the first 25 minutes but we came in the game later. We tried in the second half too but could not find the goals."

The team has now conceded 25 goals, the most this ISL season. Coach Jamil was asked if the defense had been letting the Highlanders down, but he maintained that the whole team is responsible. He also credited the loss to the unavailability of a few key players.

"We cannot blame the defense, the midfield and attack needs to work hard too. I think we lost this game because we missed Deshorn Brown and some other players. We had to play some different players in the positions too. Everybody tried and it worked in the second half," Jamil said.

Still, Jamil has not given up their chances of making it to the playoffs. When asked if the team is confident about reaching the playoffs, he said:

"Yes, why not? Anything can happen in football. But looking at the situation, we need to work hard. The main thing is that we need to get the three points."

"Boys did very well" Odisha FC assistant coach Anshul Katiyar after the win

After sacking head coach Kiko Ramirez abruptly, the reigns were handed over to his deputy Kino Sanchez. However, the Spaniard wasn't available for the match today and Indian assistant coach Anshul Katiyar handled the proceedings. Leading the team in his first ever ISL game was a good start for him as the team picked up all three points.

Speaking about his experience, the coach said:

"It is always a good experience when you win and you learn something when you lose. Coming from a difficult situation, the boys did really well today. Building the team is a process and we are not just looking at this season. Processes always take time and this is just the start. If we finish in the top four or top of the league, it will provide a very strong base to the club going forward."

Daniel Lalhlimpuia scored an ISL goal after a long wait of 3 years. It was a big moment for the forward and Odisha FC supporters as it marked the return of the 24-year old on the scoreboard. The coach expressed his happiness for Daniel and talked about the importance of more Indian players scoring.

He said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Daniel scores or any other number 9 scores, it is very important for Indian players to score goals. Most of these opportunities go to the stronger players, that is why you expect more from these players who come off the bench. It is excellent for them and the club when they get on the scoresheet.

Edited by shilpa17.ram