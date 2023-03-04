Asked the referee before taking the freekick: Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri on his 'controversial' free-kick against Kerala Blasters FC

A sense of pandemonium engulfed the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the 96th minute when a cheekily-taken freekick from Sunil Chhetri sunk the hearts of Kerala Blasters FC fans on Friday, March 3.

But scenes beyond anyone's wildest dreams unfolded in the following moments. While KBFC players swarmed the referee to protest the Bengaluru FC goal, Ivan Vukomanovic jogged onto the pitch, waving at the players to leave the pitch in protest. And they followed.

In a bizarre situation, only the BFC gear-cladded gentlemen were left anxiously walking up and down the pitch as the opposition walked down the tunnel into the dressing room. The debate surrounding the legality of the goal spilled over to social media as well.

However, Chhetri narrated the end to the match presenters in the post-match interview.

"I always ask the referee (before taking a quick freekick) because if he doesn't allow it, then it won't happen. So what happens is they always ask, 'Do we whistle or do you need the wall?' I said, 'I don't need the wall. Nor do I need the whistle.' I always do it so that if I have a chance, I take it. If not, then I say, 'Okay, fine, get the wall.' Because you always have that option.

"I again said, 'I don't want the want the whistle or the wall.' He asked if I was sure and I said yes. I think (Adrian) Luna heard it. That's why he blocked once and I had no chance. He was talking to his keeper and again, I thought there was no chance and was about to ask for the wall. But then he turned and I had the opening," Chhetri further added.

While without the referee's match report, it might be difficult to determine the legality of the free-kick, however, by walking off, the Blasters haven't left much room for conversation.

"Not the right way to do it" - Bengaluru FC talisman Sunil Chhetri on protests by the Kerala Blasters FC fans

Scenes after Kerala Blasters and Ivan Vukomanovic's stance on abandoning the match left a sour taste after what was slated to be an electrifying encounter in the ISL 2022-23 knockouts. Unsurprisingly, it also left the Bengaluru FC players astonished on the pitch.

Asked if he felt hard done by the opponent's actions, Sunil Chhetri told the presenters:

"To be very honest, it felt like that at the moment because we did not know whether the game was going to end or not. Right now, I'll be very honest, we are happy that we won the game because that's what we wanted.

"But yes, at that moment, we thought that the game was not going to stop. Let them come back and let's play a game. Because that is not the right way to do it. But no morality or high ground, we're just happy that we won the game," Chhetri concluded.

With probably the most anti-climatic victory in the history of the league, Bengaluru have now written down their fate to face ISL League Shield winners Mumbai City FC in the semi-finals. But before that happens, there will still be a lot to digest from what was a frantic night in Indian football.

