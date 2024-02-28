"At the moment we are playing against FC Goa more than against the opponent" - FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez wants his team to come back stronger and turn around their fortunes quickly after suffering three consecutive defeats at this stage of the season.

He feels more than their opponents, Goa will have to overcome their fears to regain form. Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of FC Goa's away clash against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday, February 28, the 55-year-old said:

"When you are losing three matches in a row, we need to show character. We need to show mentalities more than speak about football in this. Of course, Mumbai City FC are a fantastic team, but my feeling at this moment is that we are playing against FC Goa more than against the opponent."

"Kerala is a place where people love football" - Manolo Marquez

Despite getting a 2-0 lead by the 17th minute of the game, FC Goa lost their encounter 4-2 against Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi on Sunday. The home side staged a dramatic second-half comeback in front of their vociferous supporters to register one of the most memorable victories in ISL history.

On what fuelled the Men in Yellow to score four goals in the second half despite being two goals down at the break, the immensely experienced gaffer opened up by saying:

"We played the other day in Kerala. That is a place where people love football. And I think that was key for them. I think that is an example for other places. The fans were key for the reaction of Kerala Blasters FC (in the second half)."

About the Gaurs' upcoming fixture and the challenges of facing the defending ISL League Shield Winners, Manolo Marquez stated:

"I think that it is a normal situation for Mumbai City FC to be fighting for the top of the table. It's true that the team's style is changing in some aspects, but I believe the team is becoming better and more competitive. They are trying different things than they did in the beginning, and now they are finding it (the rhythm), which takes time. I consider them one of the clear candidates to be at the top at the end of the regular season."

Despite being unbeaten in the first 12 matches of the ongoing 2023-24 ISL, FC Goa are now fifth in the points table with 28 points from 15 matches. Nevertheless, they still have a chance of clinching the pole position if they can replicate their first-leg form and bag as many points as possible from their remaining seven matches.