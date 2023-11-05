"At one point of the game, we looked seriously in danger of losing" - Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson pleased with 1 point against Hyderabad FC

Bengaluru FC rallied to score a goal in the second half to equalize and take a point against Hyderabad FC in their last ISL game before the November international break on Saturday.

While Mohammad Yasir gave Hyderabad an early lead at the Maidaan in Gachibowli, new signing Ryan Williams equalized for the Blues in the second half.

Although Bengaluru FC struggled to come to terms with the new 3-4-2-1 formation deployed by Hyderabad in the first half, they adapted rather well to it in the second.

Head coach Simon Grayson, speaking to the media after the game on Saturday, felt that there were a few chances that his side could have been a tad more clinical.

“For a neutral spectator, it was a very open and entertaining game. From our perspective, we should have been a bit more ruthless when we got the opportunities," said Grayson.

“In the first half, we looked a little bit lethargic but that was maybe due to the quick turnaround and the travelling we had got but also due to the shape they played. I don't think they have played the 3-4-3 at all this season. We didn't come to terms with that because the preparation was all about them playing a different system,” he elaborated.

"I think the boys improved themselves tremendously in the second half. I had a few choice words with them in the dressing room as well (smiles) but in all seriousness, I think it was down to the adaptability as well as the quality that the squad has," Grayson added.

"At one point of the game, we looked seriously in danger of losing, whereas in the second half, we could have won it convincingly. Hence, I think I am pleased with the point that we got," he stated.

"It's just a shame that we didn't finish off the other golden opportunities" - Simon Grayson

Bengaluru FC came back strongly in the second half and attacked the hosts' goal relentlessly. However, apart from the Williams goal, they could not quite finish the chances that were sent towards them.

A glaring miss by Suresh Wangjam in the 61st minute when he was one-on-one with the Nawabs' goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh was talked about the most in the post-match press conference, especially when skipper Sunil Chhetri was standing meters to his left in the box.

“It's just a shame that we didn't finish off the other golden opportunities. Suresh (Wangjam) should have squared it to Sunil (Chhetri) but it's football. You make good decisions, you make bad decisions, unfortunately, that wasn't a great one. We cannot blame everything down to the quick turnaround time because that's football, and we have to get used to it," said Grayson.