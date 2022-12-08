ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC: Mariners record third ISL 2022-23 win in a row thanks to last-gasp penalty

Hugo Boumous displayed nerves of steel at the death to give ATK Mohun Bagan them a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2022-23 on Thursday, December 8. The result was the Mariners' third successive win by the same margin.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances for much of the first half, which saw only three combined shots on target. Liston Colaco provided the brightest moment, dribbling past four defenders to shoot, but fired straight at debutant Vishal Yadav.

Pritam Kotal then went close, heading over from a corner despite being unmarked and close to goal. The rest of ATK Mohun Bagan's attempts in the half were largely long-range efforts, which didn't pose enough threat to Jamshedpur's defense.

Meanwhile, the Red Miners' only real chance of the half came through Ishan Pandita close to the half-hour mark. Jay-Emmanuel Thomas won the ball high up the pitch before finding Pandita, who skipped past Kotal. However, his heavy touch allowed Vishal Kaith to get off his line and save the shot close to the striker's foot.

Both teams deservedly went into half-time at 0-0, having struggled to create anything of real note in each other's boxes.

Jamshedpur FC skipper Peter Hartley's grave error gifts ATK Mohun Bagan all three points

The second half maintained the cagey outlook from the opening 45 minutes. Jamshedpur FC sat deep to force ATK Mohun Bagan into working harder with the ball. Dimitri Petratos got the first shot on target of the game with an effort from 35 yards out, but Vishal Yadav once again saved it with ease.

Close to the hour mark, Boris Singh went on a superb run down the right before setting up Ishan Pandita in the box. However, the Red Miners forward could only send the ball well over the crossbar with his half-volley, spurning a very presentable chance.

The Mariners hit back with their best chance of the game when Petratos and Hugo Boumous combined at the edge of the area. A neat one-two put Boumous through on goal, but his shot was smothered well by Yadav.

With chances at a minimum and the game seemingly going nowhere, tempers began to flare among players from both teams in the final 15 minutes. A flurry of bookings for Ashique Kuruniyan, Boris and Peter Hartley followed.

Rather than helping keep Jamshedpur's focus, Harley let his own emotions get in his way in the 89th minute. The Red Miners skipper hauled Kiyan Nassiri to the floor inside the box in a needless off-the-ball incident to get sent off and gift ATK Mohun Bagan a penalty.

Boumous stepped up to convert it and while Pandita did force a save from Vishal Kaith shortly afterwards, the Mariners took home all three points.

With the win, they moved up to third in the ISL 2022-23 standings, level with Hyderbad FC in second place on 19 points. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, remain 10th with just four points from nine matches.

