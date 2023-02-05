ATK Mohun Bagan 1-2 Bengaluru FC: ATKMB player ratings as the Mariners succumb to defeat | ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in what proved to be an entertaining clash at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, February 5. The tactical battle between the two sides was evident early on, with the Mariners looking to overload the wide areas and the Blues taking a direct approach.

After the first quarter, Asish Rai’s long-range effort was saved, while Sivasakthi Narayanan had the best chance for the BFC, but was denied by Vishal Kaith. Both teams neutralized each other in midfield and the half ended with a scoreline of 0-0.

Simon Grayson’s side came out of the break with more intent, but ATK Mohun Bagan were compact at the back and restricted their opponents. However, the tides shifted after the hour mark with the home side probing forward, aiming to use the pace of their wingers.

But it was the Blues who took the lead in the 78th minute. After working the ball wide, Naorem Roshan Singh’s cross found Javi Hernandez, whose volley from the edge of the box found the back of the net.

ATK Mohun Bagan looked to find an equalizer, but it was the visitors who soon scored their second courtesy of Roy Krishna in the first minute of stoppage time. The game, however, appeared to have a twist when Dimitri Petratos pulled a goal back for the Mariners two minutes later, but Bengaluru FC defended valiantly to see off the pressure and secure a valuable three points.

On that note, let’s look at how ATK Mohun Bagan fared against the Blues.

ATK Mohun Bagan player ratings

Vishal Kaith [5/10]

Vishal Kaith made an excellent save in the first half when Sivasakthi tried to round him off. He made a few more saves, but ATK Mohun Bagan’s defense protected him well for large parts of the game.

While Kaith certainly had no chance to save Javi Hernandez’s thunderous volley, he spilled a cross on which Roy Krishna pounced to score the second goal.

Asish Rai [7/10]

Asish was the driving force for ATK Mohun Bagan, often advancing forward from right-back to deliver crosses into the box. However, he was caught out defensively on a couple of occasions.

Pritam Kotal [7/10]

Kotal was booked for dissent early in the game, but held back the in-form Roy Krishna and Sivasakthi throughout the game. Another quality performance.

Brendan Hamill [7/10]

Hamill was solid defensively and made some vital interceptions in the box. Additionally, the Australian made three clearances.

Subhasish Bose [6.5/10]

Bose looked to push forward to create numerical superiority on the left flank and supported Liston well. He made seven recoveries and won five out of his eight ground duels.

Glan Martins [7/10]

Martins quietly did his job well and put in another disciplined performance. He did not venture forward much but made eight passes into the final third.

Carl McHugh [6.5/10]

Playing alongside Martins, McHugh was composed in possession and prevented Bengaluru FC from penetrating through the central areas. But he offered very little going forward.

Manvir Singh [7.5/10]

Manvir looked lively, making runs down the flanks. After a quiet first half, he burst into life in the second, creating four chances in total and assisting Petratos’ goal.

Liston Colaco [6/10]

Had some neat touches in the game but failed to create any opportunities for his side yet again. His poor goal-scoring form continues.

Federico Gallego [6.5/10]

Gallego replaced Hugo Boumous and was given a free role, but was in and out of the game in both halves. He created two chances, but failed to link up with Petratos.

Dimitri Petratos [7.5/10]

Petratos worked the Blues’ center-backs by making runs into the channels. His teammates, however, failed to create chances for him in the first half. He was the brightest spark for the Mariners in attack and scored a consolation goal.

Substitutes

Kiyan Nassiri [5/10]

Replaced Asish Rai in the 85th minute and was immediately booked for a tactical foul. Had very little time to make an impact.

Fardin Ali Molla [5/10]

The youngster showed some flashy touches with little time left on the clock, but he gave the ball away in midfield for Bengaluru FC’s second goal.

