"The responsibility, if we lose now, cannot be on the coach" - ATK Mohun Bagan's interim coach wants a reaction after the sacking of Antonio Lopez Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan bid adieu to head coach Antonio Lopez Habas after a poor run of form in the Indian Super League (ISL). Interim coach Manuel Cascallana has stepped up to take charge of the team. Bastab Roy will assist him.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against NorthEast United FC in their upcoming fixture. The Highlanders are expected to be confident after their win against SC East Bengal in their last outing.

Interim coach Manuel Cascallana and assistant coach Bastab Roy addressed the media virtually ahead of the team's vital encounter against NorthEast United FC. Manuel, on being asked if the current situation would affect the team's performance, said:

"You can see it in two ways. Now the players are the principal actors. Now the coach is not here. The responsibility, if we lose now, cannot be on the coach. Now the players need to step up and say it's my responsibility."

ATK Mohun Bagan's interim coach also highlighted that he considers the former head coach, Antonio Lopez Habas, as his teacher. Hence, the approach towards the upcoming games is expected to be similar to that of the sacked manager.

On facing NorthEast United FC in their next game, Manuel said:

"They are a very good and compact team. They attack with many people and also manage to get 5-6 players inside the box while defending. The good thing is if you are able to score first, they become a little unorganized."

"The league table is very unpredictable" - ATK Mohun Bagan's assistant coach hoping for a turnaround

ATK Mohun Bagan's assistant coach Bastab Roy is hopeful and is looking forward to life post the departure of Antonio Lopez Habas. He emphasized that the side wants to do their best and qualify for the play-offs. Roy said he will motivate the players to achieve the desired outcome.

He assessed ATK Mohun Bagan's opponents for their upcoming fixture in the ISL, NorthEast United FC and said:

"The league table is very unpredictable. NorthEast beat the mighty East Bengal. Our thing is that we do not underestimate our opponents. We want to be the best team on the field, not only on paper."

ATK Mohun Bagan's assistant coach did not intend to disclose the club's plans to sign a central defender to sort out the defensive issues faced by the side. He wants to work with the current lot and churn out results.

Edited by Diptanil Roy