ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Vishal Kaith rises to the occasion as Mariners clinch Indian Super League title | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan have been crowned the champions of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 after overcoming Bengaluru FC in the grand finale at the Fatorda Stadium.

Both sides scored twice in regulation time and the tie remained level after extra time. Penalty shootouts followed and it was ultimately ATK Mohun Bagan who kept their nerves and emerged victorious.

Earlier in the game, the Mariners targeted wide areas with Ashique Kuruniyan and Manvir Singh often looking to take on the opposing full-back. Meanwhile, the Blues were direct and aimed to pick out Roy Krishna’s runs.

Additionally, the game saw an early introduction for BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri as Sivasakthi Narayanan suffered an injury with just three minutes on the clock. It certainly threw a curveball into Grayson’s plans.

After both sides started slowly, Bengaluru had a spell of strong pressure. Rohit Kumar came close to scoring, but Mohun Bagan’s defense stayed tight to sniff out any danger in their box.

The Mariners, who struggled to get a foothold in the game, burst into life when the referee awarded a penalty in the 14th minute. Roy Krishna was deemed to have handled the ball from a corner and Dimitri Petratos calmly converted it to help his side take a crucial lead (14').

The goal certainly provided a boost in confidence for Juan Ferrando’s men and they began testing BFC’s defense. They played some neat one-touch football, with the likes of Hugo Boumous, Petratos, and Kuruniyan heavily involved.

Despite struggling to make inroads, Bengaluru had a couple of opportunities. Javi Hernandez’s powerful free-kick from 30 yards out was expertly parried away by the Mariners' custodian in the 25th minute. From the following corner, Jhingan’s glancing header was just inches away from finding the net.

There was a huge moment midway through the first half when Pritam Kotal looked to have brought down Krishna in the penalty box. However, the referee waved play on despite protests from Bengaluru FC’s players.

The Spanish midfielder was once again in the limelight when his clever free-kick from the right flank caught Kaith off-guard. But the keeper reacted well and got his fingertips to the ball and denied Hernandez.

BFC kept piling on the pressure and it eventually paid dividends towards the end of the first half. Subhashish Bose lost his focus while attempting to clear the ball and instead fouled Krishna. The referee had no option but to point to the spot.

As the Blues faithful held their breath, Chhetri’s nerves of steel were on display as he perfectly slotted the ball into the bottom corner (45+5'). The finals hung in the balance at the end of the first half, with both sides scoring once.

Bengaluru FC take the lead, ATK Mohun Bagan respond to force the tie into extra time

Similar to their semi-finals game against Mumbai City FC, Simon Grayson opted to switch to a back-four system with the introduction of midfielder Pablo Perez at the start of the second half.

Unlike an intense first half, the second 45-minute period began in cagey fashion, with both sides struggling to find the right passes. Liston Colaco, who replaced Ashique, had the first chance of the half around the hour mark. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved his long-range effort, with Petratos mistiming the ball on the rebound.

Bengaluru strung together a nice move with substitute Perez using the ball cleverly. It eventually found Chhetri, who teed up Rohit Kumar, but Damjanovic was once again present to clear the danger.

However, from the resulting corner, Roy Krishna jumped the highest to score a stunning header in the 78th minute. Big occasions call for big players and the Fiji international certainly stepped up to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



ATKMB 1-2 BFC



Disney+Hotstar



#ISL #IndianFootball #ATKMBBFC 78' GOAAAAAAAAL! Roy Krishna rises high and mighty, and heads the ball home to make it 2-1 for Bengaluru FC against ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the #ISL Final!ATKMB 1-2 BFCDisney+Hotstar 78' GOAAAAAAAAL! Roy Krishna rises high and mighty, and heads the ball home to make it 2-1 for Bengaluru FC against ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the #ISL Final! 🔥💙💙ATKMB 1-2 BFC📷 Disney+Hotstar#ISL #IndianFootball #ATKMBBFC https://t.co/pYotiBhLEV

However, there was a twist in the tale when Pablo Perez was adjudged to have pushed Kiyan Nassiri from the back. Referee Harish Kundu had no hesitation in awarding the penalty. Although the decision was controversial, Petratos scored his second of the night from the spot (85').

Mohun Bagan continued to push forward after the equalizer. Manvir Singh had a few tricks up his sleeve, but after beating two defenders, his effort was stunningly cleared off the goal line by Prabir Das.

With regulation time ending in 2-2, the thrilling tie eventually went into extra time.

Vishal Kaith delivers a heroic performance as ATK Mohun Bagan are crowned champions

The extra time was a cagey affair, but it was BFC who had the better of the chances. Roy Krishna was set up by Pablo Perez, but the striker’s toe-poked effort went over the ball.

Manvir Singh, however, had the best chance in the second half of extra time. Petratos’ stunning delivery from the flanks found the unmarked forward, but he completely mistimed his header and the game was headed to penalties to decide the winner.

Bengaluru FC started the shootout, with Alan Costa calmly converting it from the spot. Following the goal, ATK Mohun Bagan scored through Petratos and Liston Colaco, while Roy Krishna stepped up for the Blues to make it 2-2.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The Mariners beat Bengaluru FC on penalties in the



The other half of Kolkata celebrates in unison!



#ATKMBBFC #IndianFootball ATK MOHN BAGAN FC ARE INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!The Mariners beat Bengaluru FC on penalties in the #ISL Final!The other half of Kolkata celebrates in unison! ATK MOHN BAGAN FC ARE INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! 🏆The Mariners beat Bengaluru FC on penalties in the #ISL Final! 💚❤️The other half of Kolkata celebrates in unison!#ATKMBBFC #IndianFootball https://t.co/85vSgk8BkV

Bruno Ramires’s spot kick was superbly saved by Vishal Kaith as Mohun Bagan held the advantage. Kiyan Nassiri, Sunil Chhetri, and Manvir Singh scored their chances, and it was BFC’s Pablo Perez who faced a sudden death penalty.

The pressure ultimately got to the Spaniard as his effort did not hit the target. ATK Mohun Bagan was jubilant as the team erupted into a frenzied celebration, their faces alight with elation as they secured the coveted Indian Super League trophy.

