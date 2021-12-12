ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw in Match 30 of the 2021-22 ISL season. Both teams scored their goals in the first half but lacked a cutting edge in the second period.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco took the first shot of the game. He received the ball in space outside the box but he skied it over the bar. Chennaiyin FC tried to put the Mariners under pressure shortly after. A searching long ball from Narayan Das almost found Lallianzuala Chhangte, but Ashutosh Mehta got back in time to head it out for a corner.

The match then took on a cagey outlook before an error led to the first goal. Vladimir Koman gave the ball away in his own half, which was quickly picked up by ATK Mohun Bagan. They moved it to Roy Krishna, who drew Slavko Damjanovic out of position. Krishna then sent the ball through to Colaco, who struck an excellent right-footed shot that went in off the crossbar.

Chennaiyin FC responded immediately through Edwin Sydney. Some fantastic dribbling from Anirudh Thapa allowed him to move clear of Subhashish Bose and cross into the box.

Thapa's delivery deflected off Tiri and was palmed away by Amrinder Singh. The rebound fell to Sydney, whose strike was blocked off the line by Bose. That began a period of sustained pressure from Bozidar Bandovic's side as they pegged the Mariners back into their own half.

Koman then put a good shot wide of the post before Thapa received an excellent chance. A slack pass from ATK Mohun Bagan saw Chhangte pounce on the ball and square it for Thapa. The Chennaiyin FC skipper rushed into the box to get in front of his man, but put his shot wide via a deflection.

The Marina Machans kept piling the pressure on with multiple balls into the box and some dangerous set-pieces but were kept out by ATK Mohun Bagan. Tiri and Pritam Kotal were largely excellent. They won some important headers with support from the likes of Joni Kauko and Deepak Tangri.

But Koman managed to get Chennaiyin FC level with an absolute crackerjack of a goal right on the stroke of half-time. A throw-in from Thapa found Lukacz Gikiewicz, who chested it down. Koman then unleashed a cracking effort from the edge of the box that went across Amrinder Singh and into the far corner.

There was plenty of drama after the Hungarian's goal, but the teams went into half-time in this ISL 2021-22 fixture level on one goal apiece.

Chennaiyin FC fail to finish chances as ATK Mohun Bagan hold on for crucial ISL 2021-22 point

ATK Mohun Bagan created the first big chance of the second half. It came after some fantastic play by Krishna that bamboozled Narayan Das and Lalrinzuala. He then sent it back to Hugo Boumous, who put his shot just wide of the Chennaiyin FC goal.

Sydney received another decent chance after Ariel Borysiuk found Lalrinzuala with a brilliant aerial pass. The left-back passed it to Chhangte, who then laid it off for the onrushing Sydney. The Chennaiyin FC midfielder struck the ball well but the shot sailed over the bar.

Kauko then spurned a fantastic opportunity when a set-piece fell right at his feet just in front of goal. But the ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder sent the ball disappointingly high over Vishal Kaith's goal.

Thapa was in the thick of the action once again in the 66th minute. A fantastic break from the Chennaiyin FC skipper saw him slalom forward before setting it back for Sydney. The midfielder tried to place his shot across the ATK Mohun Bagan goal but sent it a few inches wide.

Boumous had another good chance for ATK Mohun Bagan following a smart throw-in routine. The Frenchman struck a first-time shot from inside the box. But Damjanovic's outstretched foot blocked the attempt before it could reach Kaith.

The Mariners were very sloppy with their passing out from the back in the second half. They gave the ball away in dangerous areas several times. However, Bozidar Bandovic's side were unable to find an incisive final pass to score the winning goal.

ATK Mohun Bagan's ploy seemed to be to hit Chennaiyin FC on the counter, but their decision-making and movement were not good enough. The Mariners did get the ball in some good positions but got no tangible results from those moves.

Antonio Habas' side also enjoyed a decent spell of possession towards the end of the game. But they failed to sufficiently trouble the Chennaiyin FC defense. Both teams looked jaded in the second half as this ISL fixture ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The result meant Bandovic's side are the only unbeaten team in the league. They are third in the 2021-22 ISL table with eight points while Habas' outfit are in sixth on seven points.

