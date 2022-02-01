Bartholomew Ogbeche becomes the all-time top-scorer of the Indian Super League 

After his brace against NorthEast United FC on Monday, Bartholomew Ogbeche has become the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of the Indian Super League. The Hyderabad FC gunman has scored 49 goals in his 70 ISL games.

Entering the game, the Nigerian striker was on 47 goals, a goal behind Sunil Chhetri and Ferran Corominas, who jointly held the record earlier. But the 37-year-old equaled the record with his third-minute strike.

Finally, in the 60th minute, the Nigerian scored the landmark goal to become the sole record-holder.

The veteran goalscorer has been one of the most consistent players in the league. He is the only player to become the top goalscorer for three different clubs in the ISL - NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and Hyderabad FC.

The Nigeran forward made his ISL debut with NorthEast United FC in the 2018-19 season. He made an immediate impact and carried NEUFC to their first-ever top-four finish in the league. He also finished the season as the Highlanders' top scorer with 12 goals.

The Nigerian joined Kerala Blasters FC next season and even there he ended up as the league's joint-top scorer with 15 goals. Meanwhile, last ISL season Ogbeche only got eight starts for eventual champions Mumbai City FC.

Bartholomew Ogbeche's 2021-22 season for Hyderbad FC so far

Ogbeche scored eight goals and provided three assists for Mumbai City FC last season. But his role in the side was majorly limited to making an impact off the bench.

But Hyderabad FC and head coach Manuel Marquez Roca put their trust in the Nigerian forward. So far he has repaid the faith and a lot more. In 13 matches, he has already scored 14 goals this season. To be precise, the former Paris Saint-Germain striker has been scoring more than a goal a game this season.

The striker has been leading the line for the Nizams and has been provided well by the likes of Aniket Jadhav, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia and Joel Chianese. The Nigerian clearly has a sharp footballing brain. Having made his FIFA World Cup debut at the age of 17, he has adapted to the changing game even as he aged.

Hyderabad FC are already at the top of the table with 26 points from 14 games. If he continues his form, he could possibly carry the Nizams all the way to the silverware.

