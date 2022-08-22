"Because of him, I’ve reached this far" - Full-back Dinliana on former Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle

Before the wheels of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season were set rolling, no one would've envisioned Jamshedpur FC (JFC) gunning for the ISL Shield after the regular season. However, football is a funny game.

Even if the Red Miners' faithful themselves hadn't given Owen Coyle and his men a chance, JFC's cohesive unit marauded through heavyweight teams to finish at the top of the league. It fulfilled the quintessential Hollywood underdog arc. But even on an individual level, it did the same for Laldinliana Renthlei, better known as Dinliana.

The young full-back was initially an inconsequential part of the Chennaiyin FC squad when he initially joined in 2018 under gaffer John Gregory. However, once Coyle took charge of the Marina Machans, Dinliana almost immediately started moving up the pecking order. He soon became invaluable to the Scot's more direct style of play and went on to earn a runners-up medal with the Chennai-based club.

When Coyle moved to fellow ISL club Jamshedpur FC in the summer of 2020, Dinliana tagged along as a faithful apprentice. While the first year at 'Steel City' wasn't necessarily successful, the Red Miners were inching closer towards creating a historic run.

Sevens Football @sevensftbl @KhelNow #ISL #IndianFootball 🗣️ Owen Coyle : I see a lot of players getting praised in the league but for me, I don’t think there is a better right back in the league than Dinliana. He has been outstanding, I had him last year as well. 🗣️ Owen Coyle : I see a lot of players getting praised in the league but for me, I don’t think there is a better right back in the league than Dinliana. He has been outstanding, I had him last year as well. 🇮🇳🙌 @KhelNow #ISL #IndianFootball https://t.co/uv42aWS3ys

As the 2021-22 season kicked off, Jamshedpur FC scripted a fairytale run, dismantling defenses and creating memorable victories against heavyweights like ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters, eventual champions Hyderabad FC, and Dinliana's former team Chennaiyin FC. The Men of Steel sealed the ISL Shield on the final day of the league with a 1-0 victory over the Mariners.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Dinliana opened up about the emotions of winning the Shield and his everlasting relationship with the former Blackburn Rovers boss. For the 23-year-old, what he has achieved so far can be majorly credited to Coyle and the Scot's ability to nurture youngsters.

However, after the ISL season, Owen departed JFC to join Scottish outfit Queen's Park FC. The Men of Stell are now rebuilding their squad from scratch, but Dinliana remains a crucial part of their long-term project.

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda's interview with Jamshedpur FC right-back Dinliana:

Question: Firstly, congratulations Dinliana on winning Jamshedpur FC’s maiden ISL Shield. It’s been a few months now since JFC secured the trophy on the final day of the league. When you look back at that time, can you take us through the emotions of that night and the achievement in general?

Dinliana: For me, it was a completely new emotion as it was the first time I had won the ISL Shield. Although I played in the Super Cup final and the ISL final when I was Chennaiyin FC, this trophy is the peak of my career till now.

Q: Obviously, it’s been an outstanding achievement for you and the team. But I also want to mention Owen Coyle. He was the one who trusted you at Chennaiyin FC, then brought you to Jamshedpur FC. What has his contribution been like in this incredible journey?

Dinliana: Before Coyle came to Chennaiyin FC, I wasn’t getting many minutes. When he took over the head coach role, he trusted me and gave me a chance to play. In turn, I also gave my everything to him and the club. Because of him, I’ve reached this far. I want to thank him for bringing me to Jamshedpur FC.

When he came in at Chennaiyin, he motivated me a lot and asked me to lead a disciplined life off the field. He also asked me to enjoy myself while playing.

Q: Revisiting that difficult phase in the first half of your stay at Chennaiyin FC, did it ever demotivate you when you weren't regularly starting matches?

Dinliana: It didn’t demotivate me. In Chennaiyin, I had Jeje bhai (Jeje Lalpekhlua) and Ralte bhai (Zohmingliana Ralte), two senior players who used to tell me that even if you aren’t playing, keep working hard. They told me that the chance will come.

Q: I want to talk to you about the knockout phases last season. The team couldn’t edge past Kerala Blasters FC. You were unavailable for the first match and in the second game, you could only make a substitute appearance. Did you feel helpless seeing your team get knocked out, and you couldn’t be there to help them out?

Dinliana: I felt very sad that I couldn’t help the team much due to my injury. But in the upcoming season let’s see. I have first of all recovered completely and hopefully, I can make more of an impact now.

Q: Coming to the new season, the first major change has been the departure of Owen Coyle. What was his parting message to the team and especially to you?

Dinliana: First of all, he motivated me and asked me to work hard. When he was leaving, he told me to look after my injury and asked me to come back stronger.

Q: Dinliana, the team are Champions of the country now. They’ve won the league, but how does the team ensure they don’t end up complacent going into the new season after all the success?

Dinliana: Last season is over and now we’re going to start from point zero. Everything is going to be new, with a new team and a new coach. We’ll work hard as usual to win the Shield and the ISL title.

Indian Football Stats @If_stats



Just look at Dinliana!



Has played every game of the season! Better than Ashutosh Mehta and Seriton Fernandes in every stats this season!



Biggest Robbery!



#jfc #isl People talking about Hormipam robbed,Puitea robbed....!Just look at Dinliana!Has played every game of the season! Better than Ashutosh Mehta and Seriton Fernandes in every stats this season!Biggest Robbery! People talking about Hormipam robbed,Puitea robbed....! Just look at Dinliana!Has played every game of the season! Better than Ashutosh Mehta and Seriton Fernandes in every stats this season! Biggest Robbery!#jfc #isl https://t.co/lKb45tCMNV

Q: I remember in a press conference in March, national team head coach Igor Stimac highlighted your club performances. Although you didn’t make your way into the national team, does knowing that you are so close to wearing that Indian jersey give you more motivation?

Dinliana: Yes, it definitely gives me motivation when the national team head coach wanted to call me up, but due to injury, I couldn’t make it to the camp. But this season, I’ll work harder and try again to get into the national team.

Q: Among the new generation of players, India have found some quality full-backs in Roshan, Asish, Akash Mishra, you, and a couple more. What do you think about your compatriots?

Dinliana: They are all good players and have a lot of quality. So I need to work harder than them and do my best.

Q: Personally, what would be your goal going into next season?

Dinliana: Like every season, I will give my best and also try to win the Shield and become the ISL champions. I also want to play for the national team.

Q: Dinliana, when you started out playing in the Mizoram Premier League, at a very young age, did you imagine winning the ISL Shield by the age of 23? How does it feel to look back at this journey now?

Dinliana: When I was in a hostel, from there I could see the Lamual open ground. Then I dreamt of someday playing there. That dream came true soon. Then when I was playing in the Mizoram Premier League, I was dreaming of playing in the ISL at some point in time. Like that, things keep moving and it motivates me. Now my dream is to play for the Indian national team.

Q: Finally, Jamshedpur FC were so successful last season and obviously, there are a lot of expectations from the fans, who will be coming back to the stadiums after a two-year hiatus. So what would be your message to them?

Dinliana: This season, it’s a new team. All the players are excited and so am I to start the training. I expect the best and nothing but the best from this team.

The fans are the 12th man and our strong bones. I ask all of them to come to the stadium and support us.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar