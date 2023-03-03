Bengaluru FC defeated their southern rivals Kerala Blasters with a scoreline of 1-0 in what was a controversial affair at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The game started evenly as both teams tried to avoid making mistakes at the back as they were aware of the enormous stakes involved. However, the Blues posed a threat on the counterattack, and Roy Krishna was presented with a couple of excellent opportunities but failed to convert them.

The hosts continued to probe forward, but the Blasters were defensively resolute. Although chances were far and few between the sides, the game was finely poised for the second half.

The Blues began the second half from where they left off and came close to scoring around the hour mark. Suresh Singh Wangjam’s long-range effort was expertly parried away by Prabhshukhan Gill.

Following a period of end-to-end football, the Tuskers grew into the game and it was their turn to test the Blues’ defense. Nonetheless, neither side could find a way through and as a result, the tie moved to extra time.

Six minutes into the extra time, the hosts were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box. The Blasters were setting up the wall when Sunil Chhetri quickly took the set piece which found the net.

Controversy followed as a frustrated Ivan Vukomanovic rushed onto the pitch and the entire team walked off the pitch in protest of the refereeing decision to let Chhetri take the free-kick.

The goal was the final action of the game, with the Blasters failing to return to the field. Bengaluru FC won their ninth game on the bounce and will face Mumbai City FC in the 2022-23 season’s semi-final.

On that note let’s take a look at how the Bengaluru FC fared against Kerala Blasters.

Bengaluru FC player ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu [7]

He had a couple of iffy moments early in the game with his goal-kicks but was largely a passenger in both halves.

Prabir Das [8]

Prabir was a constant threat from the flank for the Blasters. He looked to deliver early crosses to the two strikers upfront but lacked precision. Additionally, he was solid defensively as well.

Aleksander Jovanovic [7]

Jovanovic appeared uncomfortable when defending the spaces out wide. He was, however, a strong presence in the box and cleared out any danger. The Australian suffered an injury and was replaced by Alan Costa towards the end of regular time.

Sandesh Jhingan [7.5]

Jhingan was certainly up for the playoff game and tightly marked Dimitrios Diamantakos. His no-nonsense defending was an important facet for the Blues today.

Bruno Ramires [7]

Bruno's positioning and awareness were spot on and he kept things simple when defending. He also made six recoveries.

Roshan Singh Naorem [7.5]

BFC targeted Blasters’ left flank, causing Roshan to be pinned back in the first half. His set-piece delivery was surprisingly not the best either. He, however, advanced up the pitch in the second half and made five passes into the final third.

Suresh Singh Wangjam [8]

Suresh Singh mopped up every loose ball and always seemed first to the second ball. Moreover, he was also tidy in possession and kept the game moving. He also made eight recoveries, while completing 22 of his 30 passes.

Rohit Kumar [7.5]

Rohit was an energetic presence in the middle of the park and progressed the ball well. As the Blasters grew into the game, he marked Adrian Luna and did a commendable job.

Javi Hernandez [8]

Javi acted as a link between the defense and the attack and was often used as an outball for BFC’s defenders. His one-touch passing was also on point as he linked up with Roy Krishna and Sivashakthi.

Roy Krishna [7]

Roy Krishna was lively in the first half and used his strength and pace to great effect. He also had two excellent chances in the first half, but despite his recent goal-scoring form, he scuffed it. He certainly put in a shift tonight.

Sivasakthi Narayanan [6.5]

Sivashakthi made some brilliant runs in behind but lacked service. He struggled to make an impact and was eventually replaced in the 70th minute.

Substitutes

Sunil Chhetri [8]

Chhetri initially struggled to hold up the ball and make an impact but improved with time. His quick free-kick could be looked upon as a stroke of brilliance, but the controversy surrounding the goal will be debated.

Alan Costa [7]

Costa replaced Jovanovic and cannot be faulted for his defensive work.

Poll : 0 votes