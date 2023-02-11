Bengaluru FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters: Player ratings for the Blues from their latest ISL 2022-23 match

Bengaluru FC edged past Kerala Blasters in their ISL 2022-23 match on Saturday, February 11. Roy Krishna’s first-half strike was enough to secure all three points for the Blues at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

The southern derby started in a feisty fashion, but both teams struggled to settle down in the opening exchanges. The Blues had their first clear-cut chance of the game as Sandesh Jhingan’s header rattled the post, while Roy Krishna’s effort from the rebound was blocked.

The Blasters dominated possession, but it was the hosts who took the lead in the 32nd minute courtesy of Roy Krishna. The in-form striker breezed past Hormipam and calmly slotted the ball into the net. The Bengaluru FC side continued to dominate, but the half ended with a scoreline of 1-0.

The visitors pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but their chances were thwarted by a tenacious Bengaluru FC defense. Simon Grayson's team handled the pressure and won their sixth game in a row.

With the victory, they have moved up to fifth in the points table ahead of Odisha FC and FC Goa and further boosted their playoff hopes. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Blues' players fared against Kerala Blasters.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu [7/10]

He was a passenger for large parts of the game as Bengaluru FC’s defense sniffed out the danger in front of him.

Alan Costa [8.5/10]

Costa did well when he was called into action defensively and won several key headers to break the Blasters’ attack. He made five interceptions and eight recoveries in another towering performance at the back.

Sandesh Jhingan [8/10]

Jhingan defended his box well and also had an excellent opportunity to score in the first half. His improvement in form is evident as he kept Dimitrios Diamantakos quiet. He made eight clearances.

Parag Shrivas [7/10]

Was booked early due to a lunging challenge. However, defended well for large parts of the game and made a few overlapping bursts as well. Another solid outing for Parag, who is suspended for the next game.

Prabir Das [7.5/10]

Prabir was pinned back as Kerala Blasters overloaded the left flank. But he shuffled across the pitch and dealt with Sahal and Jessel Carneiro’s threats.

Bruno Ramiers [7.5/10]

Replacing Suresh Singh Wangjam, Bruno seamlessly slotted into Bengaluru FC midfield alongside Rohit Kumar. He won the most tackles (4) in the game and won four out of his seven ground duels.

Rohit Kumar [8/10]

Rohit put in another energetic display in the middle of the park. His presence nullified the Blasters’ midfield superiority, while also pressing high and winning the ball back on a couple of occasions.

Roshan Singh Naorem [8.5/10]

Roshan Singh advanced high up the pitch from the left wing-back role and made life difficult for Nishu Kumar. He created five chances in the game and had his effort saved by Prabhsukhan Gill around the hour mark. The 24-year-old also tracked back to close down the spaces.

Javi Hernandez [9/10]

Javi has grown into the number 10 role in recent games and has continued his form. He found space between the lines and created three chances and completed the most dribbles (7) in the game while assisting Krishna’s goal.

Roy Krishna [9/10]

Roy Krishna is certainly well and truly back to his best. His channel runs and physicality posed huge problems for Hormipam and Victor Mongil. His efforts were rewarded as he expertly found the net to score his fifth goal of the season. Additionally, he made six passes in the final third.

Sivasakthi Narayanan [7/10]

Siva was a nuisance for the Blasters’ backline as he made runs in behind the space. He lacked service upfront as Bengaluru FC sat back and defended their box. Eventually replaced towards the end of the game.

Bengaluru FC Substitutes

Pablo Perez [6/10]

Arrived at the game with just over five minutes left and looked lively when he came on as he tested Gill in goal. He also added energy in midfield.

Udanta Singh [N/A]

Had very little time to make an impact.

