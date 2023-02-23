Sivashakthi Narayanan’s brace saw Bengaluru FC sink FC Goa’s playoff hopes in a thrilling contest at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday, February 23.

The Gaurs have conceded more than half of their goals from set pieces and their woes continued in Bangalore. Naorem Roshan Singh’s corner found an unmarked Sivasakthi in the box, who calmly headed the ball into the back of the net in the sixth minute.

The visitors looked stunned, but slowly grew into the game and upped the ante. They were rewarded for their efforts when Iker Guarrotxena's glancing header slotted into the bottom corner just after half-an-hour. Carlos Pena’s side kept probing, but the first half ended with both sides scoring once.

FC Goa came out of the break with intent and dominated possession, but the Blues’ resolute defense stood firm in the first quarter of the second half. Following a period of end-to-end action, Bengaluru FC scored their second goal in the 76th minute, much to the dismay of the Gaurs' faithful.

They doubled their lead within five minutes as Pablo Perez’s curling effort hit the net and ultimately buried FC Goa’s playoff hopes. BFC, on the other hand, sealed a top-four spot and on that note let’s take a look at how they fared against the Gaurs.

Bengaluru FC player ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu [7.5]

Gurpreet made a couple of wonderful saves early in the game to deny Redeem Tlang. He was also solid with his feet and almost assisted Roy Krishna.

Prabir Das [8]

Prabir was slow to react when Noah Sadaoui delivered the cross off which Gaurrotxena scored. He was largely pinned back due to the winger’s high position and was often isolated when defending. He, however, shifted gears in the second half and kept Sadaoui at bay.

Aleksandar Jovanovic [7]

Jovanovic made some crucial interceptions in the box and was solid when called upon. He was also commanding and led his backline well. Additionally, he made six clearances and six recoveries.

Bruno Ramires [7.5]

Bruno has certainly slotted well into the centre-back role and was once again impressive. He was excellent in the air as he made four headed clearances and six recoveries.

Parag Shrivas [7]

Parag could have done better to deny Guarrotxena’s header. He also failed to make overlapping runs, which has been a theme for Bengaluru FC’s progression this season. But he largely defended the spaces well and made ten passes into the final third.

Naorem Roshan Singh [8]

Roshan’s whipped delivery from the corner saw Sivasakthi open the scoring. His set-pieces also posed huge trouble for the Gaurs and he created three chances on top of that.

Rohit Kumar [6]

Rohit was an energetic presence in the middle of the park, but he struggled to impose himself into the game. He is a booking away from suspension, so Simon Grayson decided to substitute him in the 57th minute.

Suresh Singh Wangjam [7]

Suresh drifted wide out of possession to double up on Sadaoui. He was all over the field, both in and out of possession, and completed 80% of his passes.

Sunil Chhetri [6]

Chhetri played in the pockets and after an early chance to score, the BFC skipper was kept quiet by FC Goa. He was eventually replaced around the hour mark.

Roy Krishna [8]

Roy Krishna made some good runs down the channel and played line breaking passes to Sivasakthi on a couple of occasions. He burst into life in the second half and assisted Perez after beating two FC Goa players.

Sivasakthi Narayanan [9]

Sivasakthi couldn’t believe his luck when he was unmarked in the six-yard box from a corner. He continued his rich vein of form with a simple header to score his fifth goal of the season.

He was also a constant threat in behind, as BFC players looked to pick up his runs. Siva was in the right place at the right time yet again, as he had a simple tap-in to score his second of the night. A masterful performance by the youngster.

Substitutes

Pablo Perez [8]

Perez looked to drive with the ball, but he struggled to create anything noteworthy. However, he finished off a brilliant counter-attacking move to seal his side another victory.

Jayesh Rane [6.5]

Rane was tidy in possession and held his position while defending.

Leon Augustine [N/A]

Had very little time to make an impact.

Udanata Singh [N/A]

Had very little time to make an impact.

Poll : 0 votes