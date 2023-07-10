Bengaluru FC add Salam Johnson Singh to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season 

Bengaluru FC have announced the arrival of 21-year-old striker Salam Johnson Singh on Monday, July 10. The youngster put pen to paper on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2026.

Despite his relative inexperience, Johnson is set to be part of the Bengaluru FC first team for the upcoming season, as they sought to add depth in forward areas. He will compete alongside Sivasakthi Narayanan and skipper Sunil Chhetri for the number nine spot.

Salam Johnson's footballing journey began at the SAI in Guwahati, followed by his involvement with East Bengal's youth teams. He participated in the U18 I-league in 2019 as part of the East Bengal youth setup.

The Manipur-born player then made a move to Keinou Library and Sports Association before joining Lonestar Kashmir FC for the 2021-22 season.

After a brief spell at the club, Johnson moved to TRAU FC in the I-League, where he enjoyed a breakthrough season, netting five goals and providing one assist. He was also recognized as one of the emerging talents of the I-League 2022-23 season.

While the step up to Indian Super League is certainly huge, Johnson expressed his excitement about joining the Blues first team. Speaking to the Bengaluru FC media after completing his move, Salam Johnson said:

“I’m really excited to take the next step in my professional career. I have heard many good things about Bengaluru FC and it is the club that every Indian footballer wants to play for. I know that it won’t be easy, but I want to work hard and try to contribute as much as I can, and make every opportunity count."

It will be interesting to see how Simon Grayson will utilize the young striker. But the English tactician will intend to prioritize the player's development rather than rushing him into playing every game.

“Salam is an exciting young player with bags of potential” – Bengaluru FC director Darren Caldeira

Bengaluru FC has secured the signing of Salam Johnson as a promising prospect for the future, with the club’s director of football – Darren Caldeira speaking highly of his talents. He also believes that the 21-year-old will add depth to the attacking areas for the upcoming season.

"Salam is an exciting young player with bags of potential, and we see him as someone with a lot of potential to improve," Caldeira said in an official press release. "His signing adds depth to the attacking department in our squad, as we look to compete on all fronts once again this season."

"He had a breakthrough year with TRAU last term, and with the guidance of our coaches and the experienced players in our ranks we believe he can take his game to the next level,” he added.

Despite Johnson's small frame, his pace and exceptional movement within the penalty area has been noteworthy. Additionally, he possesses the ability to operate effectively on either flanks. His physical attributes bear similarities to both Chhetri and Sivasakthi, and he will look to learn from their expertise in the upcoming seasons.

