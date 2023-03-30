Bengaluru FC have announced that defender Alan Costa has departed the club ahead of the Hero Super Cup due to personal reasons. The 32-year-old joined the Blues at the start of the 2021-22 season on loan from Brazilian club Avai FC.

Since moving from Avai FC, Costa has been a key feature for Bengaluru FC, making 44 appearances in total and finding the back of the net on five occasions. He developed a reputation for scoring towering headers, as well as for his physical strength and solidity at the back.

The Brazilian had a massive impact on Bengaluru FC’s turnaround this season as he scored a stoppage-time winner against NorthEast United to kickstart their miraculous run to the Indian Super League finals.

#ThankYouCosta #WeAreBFC For those towering headers, last-gasp winners and so much more.The BFC family sends love, luck and strength the way of defender Alan Costa, who ends his spell with the Blues to be with his family, who need him at home in Brazil. For those towering headers, last-gasp winners and so much more. ♥️The BFC family sends love, luck and strength the way of defender Alan Costa, who ends his spell with the Blues to be with his family, who need him at home in Brazil. 🇧🇷 #ThankYouCosta #WeAreBFC https://t.co/fTlodyxVAJ

However, Costa's most significant contribution to the club came in the 2022 Durand Cup final against Mumbai City FC. He leaped the highest to score yet another header from a set-piece situation to help his side take the lead and ultimately lift the trophy.

Alan Costa has been a crucial part of Simon Grayson’s side and BFC will certainly miss his leadership qualities at the back. Nonetheless, his time at the club was memorable, and one that the Blues will rejoice about.

Bengaluru FC set to face southern rivals in the Hero Super Cup

As the international break comes to an end, club football is back once again, with the 2023 Hero Super Cup set to commence at the start of April.

Bengaluru FC are grouped with their southern rivals Kerala Blasters in what could prove to be another entertaining affair. The two sides met during the ISL playoffs, with Sunil Chhetri’s controversial free-kick in extra time sealing a victory for the Blues.

Following the goal, the Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic stormed to the pitch and led his players into the dressing room in protest. The goal is still up for debate among fans, so the upcoming game between the ISL giants could turn out to be a spicy affair.

Simon Grayson’s side will also face I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC and the winner of qualifier 1 between Srinidhi Deccan FC and one of Rajasthan United FC or NEROCA.

Without the services of the influential Alan Costa, Grayson will turn to another Brazilian, Bruno Ramiers, to step up and deliver.

