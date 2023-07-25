Bengaluru FC announce the signings of Jessel Carneiro and Shankar Sampingiraj | ISL 2023-24

Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 runners-up Bengaluru FC announced the signings of Jessel Carneiro and Shankar Sampingiraj on Tuesday (July 27). The left-back will join the club on a two-year deal while the midfielder has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Jessel, who began his career at Dempo, turned out for Pune FC and FC Bardez before joining Kerala Blasters in 2019.

Since then the 33-year-old steadily became a pivotal part of the Blasters' setup and was eventually named the club captain in November of 2021. In his four seasons with the Yellow Army, he made 63 ISL appearances.

Expressing delight over his move to Bengaluru, the Goa-born exclaimed in a club statement:

“I was really happy to learn about BFC’s interest, as this is one of the top clubs in India. From my initial conversations, I felt a great sense of belonging to the club and this is something that really drew me towards signing.

"The stars on top of the club badge say everything about what this club stands for and wants to achieve, and I’m looking forward to putting all my experience and hard work out on the pitch to help this club achieve its targets."

Meanwhile, Shankar returns to the club after his previous three-year stint with them between 2013 and 2016. His time with the Blues was also fruitful as they won the Federation Cup trophy in 2015 and the I-League title in 2016.

Now an experienced campaigner, the 28-year-old has plied his trade for Kerala Blasters, ATK, FC Pune City, and Hyderabad FC in the ISL. His most recent stint was with Punjab FC over the 2022-23 season, helping the Warriors win the I-League and secure promotion to the top-tier league.

Commenting on his return to the club, Shankar said:

“I’m really excited to be back at BFC as this is the club where I made some of my best memories as a footballer. I’m a Bengaluru boy, and to give back to the city always means more, and I’m looking forward to contributing in the best possible way."

Jessel and Shankar will help us add much-needed depth: Bengaluru FC's Director of Football Darren Caldeira

Although this might not be the most staggering piece of business for Bengaluru FC, these are efficient signings to strengthen an already-proven squad. The Blues last season played in three consecutive finals, showcasing their quality across the board.

However, squad depth was indeed a concern for a major part of the season, especially in the middle when the side looked directionless.

Darren Caldeira, the club's director of football, underlined that bringing in experienced campaigners like Jessel Carneiro and Shankar Sampingiraj will allow BFC to replenish their squad and increase the squad depth. He said:

“Jessel and Shankar are two experienced players who will help us add much-needed depth to our squad. Shankar knows what it means to pull on the BFC shirt and Jessel, as a leader in his previous team, will be valuable assets to our roster as we look to compete on all fronts this season. On behalf of the club, I want to welcome them to our family, and wish them luck during their time here."

The duo already completed their medicals at the Bangalore Baptist Hospital last week. They have made their way to the Inspire Institute of Sport, in Bellary, where the Blues are set to convene for pre-season testing before playing in the Durand Cup.