ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC announce 32-member squad ahead of their ISL 2021-22 campaign

After a campaign that failed to meet expectations by Bengaluru FC standards, head coach Carles Cuadrat was shown the door. Naushad Moosa was handed the responsibility of filling the shoes and managing the team for the matches that remained

In order to try and return to their previous successes, the management of Bengaluru FC had to move fast and appoint a head coach who could re-align the team's performance with their vision and expectations. After careful consideration, Marco Pezzaiuoli was chosen as the right man for the job. His first match in charge was on April 14, 2021, as Bengaluru FC were preparing for their Asian campaign alongside domestic rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bengaluru FC's Indian Contingent

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be between the sticks as usual for Bengaluru FC with colleagues Lara Sharma and Sharon Padattil serving as his backups. Gurpreet has firmly held on to his place as Number One with his laudable performances throughout the years.

Ahead of the goalkeepers will be Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Sarthak Golui, Ajith Kumar and Parag Shrivas in defence.

In midfield, the talented Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Akashdeep Singh, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Rohit Kumar, Danish Farooq and Jayesh Rane will be seen donning Bengaluru FC colors in ISL 2021-22.

The attack will be led by Sunil Chhetri, and the lightning-fast Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayan and Harmanpreet Singh form other options for head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli. Bidyasagar Singh, who recently joined the Bangalore outfit from TRAU FC after his electrifying performances in the I-League, will also be a key aspect of Bengaluru FC's campaign in the upcoming edition of ISL 2021-22.

Both Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan were deployed outside their usual positions last season by Carles Cuadrat as the side mostly explored a 3-4-3 formation. Much is to be seen this season as to how they fit into their gaffer's strategy and playstyle.

The Foreign Contingent

Outgoing Fran Gonzalez and Juanan Gonzalez, who have signed for Real Kashmir FC and Hyderabad FC respectively, have been replaced by Brazilian defender Alan Costa and Gabonese international Yrondu Musavu-King.

Bruno Edgar Silva Almeida, also known as Bruno Ramires, will be seen partnering up with his Indian counterparts in midfield. Also in the squad is U23 Iran international Iman Basafa, a defensive midfielder by trade.

Upfront, Cleiton Silva will look to partner Sunil Chhetri like he did in the previous edition of the ISL. Bengaluru FC has also confirmed the services of Congolese international Prince Vinny Ibara Doniama to supply additional firepower in the attack.

Bengaluru FC will start their campaign against Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United on November 20 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee