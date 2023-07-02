Bengaluru FC announce Sunil Chhetri's contract extension in spectacular fashion | ISL 2023-24

Bengaluru FC have announced that club captain Sunil Chhetri has signed a contract extension. This news comes following India’s thrilling victory against Lebanon in the 2023 SAFF Championship semi-final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chhetri undeniably personifies the spirit of Bengaluru and has stood as an inspiring figure throughout his remarkable 10-year tenure with Bengaluru FC. The captain joined the Blues in the summer of 2013 after his spell in Portugal with Sporting CP.

Although he also featured for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League for one season, Chhetri has remained an integral part of Bengaluru FC. He has left an indelible mark with his numerous crucial goals.

With an impressive tally of 246 appearances, 106 goals, and 18 assists, the 38-year-old has etched his name in Bengaluru FC's record books. He holds the club's all-time records for both appearances and goals scored and is only getting better with age by the looks of it.

Bengaluru FC made the announcement of Chhetri's contract extension in a grand manner. The club unveiled a banner at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium during India's semi-final clash against Lebanon, featuring a message from Chhetri stating, "I'm going nowhere.”

This moment held immense significance for both Chhetri and the passionate supporters in Bengaluru. As the final whistle blew, the Indian skipper swiftly approached the stands and humbly bowed down to the fans. The fans reciprocated by recognizing his extraordinary contributions and greatness.

Sunil Chhetri will look to continue his goal-scoring form in the SAFF Championship

Before donning the iconic blue jersey of Bengaluru FC again, Chhetri has one final responsibility left, representing India in their renowned blue. After a nerve-wracking triumph over Lebanon, India is set to take on Kuwait in the SAFF Championship finals.

Chhetri will hope to maintain his impressive goal-scoring form. With five goals already to his name, he is in the driver’s seat to clinch the tournament's top-scorer title once again.

However, he will strive to further bolster his goal tally when India face Kuwait in the final, fueled by the support of his home crowd and the entire nation.

