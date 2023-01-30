Bengaluru FC appoint former head coach Albert Roca as Technical Consultant; Darren Caldeira as Director of Football | ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC have acquired the services of former head coach Albert Roca as their technical director. Furthermore, Darren Caldeira will join the Blues as their new director of football, the club announced on Monday, January 30.

Albert Roca, 60, was previously the head coach of BFC when he led the club to the Indian Super League (ISL) and the AFC Cup finals during his three-year tenure. Bengaluru, under the tutelage of the Spaniard, lifted the Super Cup and Federation Cup.

Following his spell with the Blues, Roca signed with Hyderabad FC ahead of the 2020-21 season. However, the two parties agreed to terminate the contract as he decided to join FC Barcelona as their fitness and conditioning coach under Ronald Koeman.

Most recently, the Spanish tactician took over the reins at Malaysian club Selangor FC. Speaking of Roca returning to BFC in a new role club owner and director Parth Jindal said:

“Albert’s work with Bengaluru during his two seasons in charge was exceptional. Under him, we had one of the strongest squads and played arguably the most attractive football in the club’s history. His vision, network, experience, and the fact that he knows this club, will be aspects that will help us immensely.”

Darren Caldeira's understanding of Bengaluru FC's footballing fabric will give them an edge

Caldeira spent three seasons across two stints at Bengaluru FC. The 35-year-old was part of the club’s first-ever squad in 2013 and went on to win the I-League in their debut season. He also won the Federation Cup with the Blues the following season.

Now, as the director of football, Caldeira will oversee recruitment and football development at BFC. Speaking about his new role, the former center-back stated:

“It is both – an honor and a challenge – to return to Bengaluru FC where I’ve had some of my fondest memories as a player. I’ve got this chance to give back to the club in a different role and it is one that I am very excited about.

"There is also the added advantage of working with someone as experienced as Albert and together, we’re looking forward to taking our football club to newer heights.”

Given Bengaluru FC have seemingly lost direction in the past couple of seasons, the inclusion of Albert Roca and Daniel Caldeira could give the Blues a massive boost.

