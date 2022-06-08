Bengaluru FC appoint former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson as head coach

In a bid to turn things around, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC have appointed former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson as head coach on a two-year deal. The club announced the Englishman's appointment on Wednesday.

A versatile player during his days as a player, Simon Grayson was often deployed as a midfielder in a career that spanned 19 years despite being a natural right-back. He played for Leeds United, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers before moving into the Football League with Sheffield Wednesday, Stockport County, Notts County, Bradford City and Blackpool.

Grayson's managerial career began when he was appointed as the player-manager of Blackpool in 2005. He retired a year later to focus on his managerial duties and led the club to the promotion via the playoffs, from League One to the Championship in the 2006–07 season.

Grayson was appointed manager of Leeds United in 2008 and led them to promotion to the Championship in 2010. After being dismissed in February of 2012, he moved to Huddersfield Town, where he again gained promotion from League One via the play-offs, beating Sheffield United in the final.

In February of 2013, Grayson became the new manager of Preston North End, winning promotion from League One to the Championship with them in the 2014–15 season. He later had short spells in charge of Sunderland, Bradford City, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town.

Simon Grayson will be expected to steer Bengaluru FC's fortunes in the right direction during his tenure at the club.

Bengaluru FC and former head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli go their separate ways

After a disappointing campaign that included a group stage finish in the AFC Cup and a sixth-place finish in the 2021-22 ISL season, Bengaluru FC decided to part ways with Marco Pezzaiuoli.

The German football coach took over ahead of last season but could not deliver the desired results. Despite some instances of brilliant quality football, the former 1899 Hoffenheim manager could not cope with the demands of the league.

