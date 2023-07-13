Bengaluru FC appoint Renedy Singh as assistant manager ahead of the 2023-24 season 

Bengaluru FC have appointed former Indian skipper Renedy Singh as their assistant coach. With an extensive managerial background, the 44-year-old will bring his wealth of experience to the Blues' first team.

During his playing days, Renedy embarked on a remarkable journey starting with East Bengal, and forged a successful career in the I-League, while also captaining the Indian national team.

Notably, he won the Federation Cup with East Bengal in 1996. Furthermore, he also won the SAFF Championship twice and played a vital role in the national team’s victory in the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, and the Nehru Cup in 2007 and 2009.

After retiring from his playing career in 2015, Renedy transitioned into the role of assistant manager at Pune City FC in the ISL. In 2019, he took charge of NEROCA FC in the I-League before reuniting with his first club, East Bengal, as an assistant manager in 2020.

Following an impressive three-year tenure with the Torchbearers, during which he assumed the position of interim manager in the 2021-22 season, Renedy is now set to make a move to Bengaluru FC, where his expertise will undoubtedly benefit Simon Grayson.

Earlier, the Blues also appointed India’s under-17 head coach Bibliano Fernandes, who will take charge of the reserve side.

Bengaluru FC will look to build on their successful season under Simon Grayson

Under the guidance of Simon Grayson, Bengaluru FC enjoyed a successful season, clinching the Durand Cup title and making it to the finals of both the ISL and the Super Cup. However, the team faced disappointment in the final stages, which proved to be a difficult pill to swallow.

In addition to the challenges faced by Grayson, Bengaluru FC will also have to deal with the departures of several key players, including Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, Alan Costa, Bruno Ramires, Prabir Das, and Roy Krishna.

Despite making only a few additions to their squad, including Slavko Damjanovic, Halicharan Narzary, and Rohit Danu, the Blues will be determined to rebuild their squad in the upcoming month.

Nevertheless, with the experience of the team and the coaching staff, Bengaluru FC are expected to once again mount a strong challenge for a top-four position.

