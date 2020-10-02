Bengaluru FC begin training in Bellary without manager Carles Cuadrat

As the new season of the Indian Super League looms on the horizon, 2018-19 champions Bengaluru FC have commenced training. As many as 29 players have reported for the training camp in the IIS training grounds in Bellary.

However, first team coach Naushad Moosa has had to step in to oversee training, since manager Carles Cuadrat - and several of their overseas personnel - have not been able to travel to the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In spite of this, Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane seemed to be upbeat about the pre-season beginning at Bellary.

"We would have liked to begin our pre-season with a complete team – that includes foreign staff and players. But given the situation with visas and travel, this was a hurdle we saw coming, and had planned for it in advance," said club CEO Mandar Tamhane.

#NewBlue @pratikch89 has joined the BFC camp in Bellary and looked sharp as he was put through his paces earlier today. #WeAreBFC #BackOnOurFeet pic.twitter.com/dWtNe0JCNn — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 1, 2020

Tamhane was also confident that Naushad Moosa will be able to oversee training in Cuadrat's absence. "This is Naushad Moosa's fourth season with the club and that's a big advantage. The moment we received an indication from the league about the season beginning in the third week of November, we went about planning to ensure our pre-season begins on time," he said.

Not the most ideal situation for Bengaluru FC: Cuadrat

While he is not physically present for training, manager Carles Cuadrat has been actively involved with the club's operations. The Spaniard said that the current arrangement is not the most ideal situation, but it won't stop Bengaluru FC from functioning.

"What we are in the middle of is not the most ideal situation, but it is one we have little control over. However, our work at the club doesn't stop, and we have been in touch with the players and the coaches on what we expect from them," said Cuadrat.

"I have been in touch with the management with regard to scouting for players, arranging pre-season games, and other aspects. Importantly, we are working every day to ensure that we can join the team as soon as possible," he added.