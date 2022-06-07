Bengaluru FC bid adieu to Cleiton Silva

Clubs have been looking to reorganise themselves with next season in sight and Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC have been no different. Earlier today, the Blues announced the departure of Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva.

The forward, born in the southeast region of Brazil, joined the ISL outfit ahead of the 2020-21 season. In the 37 matches he has appeared for the Blues, Silva has contributed 23 goals in total, with 16 goals and seven assists.

The former Suphanburi FC forward was not only a lethal marksman for the Blues but also played the role of a playmaker for his team. His combination alongside Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh and Prince Ibarra created havoc for opposition defenses.

In his two seasons in the ISL, the Blues did not manage to make it to the play-offs, finishing seventh in the 2020-21 season and sixth in the 2021-22 season.

Bengaluru FC parts ways with Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa

The Blues have also parted ways with former Iran international defensive midfielder Iman Basafa.

Iman joined the ISL outfit ahead of the previous season and made his debut in the 4-2 victory over NorthEast United FC on November 20, 2021. He featured for the entire match against Odisha FC, in which side faced a 3-1 defeat.

The Iranian midfielder's first goal came in his side's 3-0 against Chennaiyin FC on January 26, 2022. The other names to have left the club are defenders Pratik Chaudhari and Sarthak Golui.

With the season not too far away, Bengaluru FC will be aiming to build a squad with depth and pursue their journey of regaining their status as one of the prime contenders for silverware. Some big names are expected to make their way into the first-team for next season.

