Bengaluru FC bid farewell to Sandesh Jhingan ahead of the 2023-24 season

Bengaluru FC have announced their decision to part ways with Sandesh Jhingan. The Indian defender joined the Blues from ATK Mohun Bagan last summer on a one-year deal. He was a part of the Bengaluru FC side that won the Durand Cup and reached the finals of the Indian Super League and the Hero Super Cup.

This was Jhingan’s second spell at the club, having previously signed on loan from Kerala Blasters for the second half of the 2016-17 season. In his first season with the Blues, the 29-year-old played an integral part in the team’s Federation Cup success. Additionally, he also scored in the AFC Cup against Mohun Bagan to help his side secure a victory.

After spending six years with Kerala Blasters FC, Jhingan moved to Mohun Bagan SG in 2020 before plying his trade in Croatia for HNK Sibenik. Following another spell with the Mariners, Simon Grayson and Bengaluru FC sealed his signature at the start of the season.

The Indian international struggled to get going initially, as Bengaluru FC lost eight of their first 12 games in the ISL. However, Grayson’s shift to a back three structure benefitted Jhingan and his defensive prowess elevated the club’s performances since the turn of the year.

Overall, Jhingan made over 50 appearances and won two trophies with the club. As he embarks on a fresh journey, he leaves behind a trail of unforgettable moments and the Blues faithful will certainly cherish his unwavering commitment.

Which clubs are in the running for Sandesh Jhingan’s signature?

In a sport where an attacker’s flair takes the spotlight, Sandesh Jhingan’s last-ditch goal-saving defending has had a similar impact as well. Numerous ISL clubs will be vying for his signature due to his experience and quality.

However, reports suggest that FC Goa appear to have leapfrogged their competition to secure his services. With Anwar Ali set to join Mohun Bagan SG, Jhingan could be their ideal player to replace the young defender.

If rumors are to be believed, Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez will also join the Gaurs. Marquez’s teams are known for their defensive resilience and Jhingan perfectly fits the bill in terms of how the Spaniard wants his side to play.

It will be interesting to see how the former Bengaluru FC defender fits into FC Goa’s plans, but his tactical expertise, leadership, and know-how of the league will unquestionably lift the standards of the club in the upcoming season.

