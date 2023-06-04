Bengaluru FC close to signing Mohun Bagan SG defender Slavko Damjanovic - Reports 

Bengaluru FC are close to signing Montenegrin defender Slavko Damjanovic. The 30-year-old, whose contract with Mohun Bagan Super Giant expired at the end of May, has been linked to several clubs in recent months, But according to TOI journalist Marcus Mergulhao, the Blues are in the driver's seat to sign him.

Damjanovic plied his trade in several countries including Hungary, Serbia, and South Africa before joining Chennaiyin FC during the 2021-22 season, uniting with Montenegrin coach Bozidar Bandanovic.

Overall, Damjanovic made 19 appearances and despite a disappointing season for the club, he was one of Chennaiyin FC’s standout performers. Following his one-year spell with the Chennai-based outfit, he joined Serbian outfit Novi Pazar.

However, the defender returned to India mid-way through last season, with Mohun Bagan SG securing his services in January 2022. While initially failing to get regular game time, Damjanovic replaced the injured Brendan Hamill and played a crucial part in the final months of the season to help his side win the Indian Super League (ISL) title.

He made 13 appearances for the Mariners, scoring against fierce rivals East Bengal FC to secure the club a place in the ISL playoffs. Although his time at Mohun Bagan was brief, the fans will remember him fondly for his defensive contributions.

What will Slavko Damjanovic add to Bengaluru FC?

Bengaluru FC have parted ways with three of their first-choice central defenders – Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, and Bruno Ramiers. As a result, the acquisition of Damjanovic undoubtedly fills the void and ensures a seamless transition.

Damjanovic’s experience in the Indian Super League (ISL) will be an important asset to Simon Grayson. With the English tactician consistently shifting from a back five to a back four shape, Damjanovic’s ability to effectively play in both formations will benefit the team.

Furthermore, Damjanovic’s defensive anticipation is top-notch, while his physical presence at the back can elevate Bengaluru FC. With Jhingan and Costa leaving, his leadership will also steer the Blues and help the younger players to develop their game.

While there are still several gaping holes in the squad, the addition of Damjanovic is a shrewd move that will help the club improve their performances. As a seasoned professional, he will be ready to make his mark at Bengaluru FC both on and off the pitch.

