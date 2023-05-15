Bengaluru FC defend their RF Development League title after pipping Sudeva Delhi FC on penalties in the final 

Bengaluru FC came back from the dead twice in regulation time to edge past Sudeva Delhi FC 4-3 on penalties and clinch the RF Development League title for the second consecutive season on Sunday, May 14.

Despite a fiery display from the Delhi outfit, the Blues held their nerves throughout the 90 minutes. Bengaluru FC custodian Sharon P then spearheaded their title defense with heroics in a tense shootout.

Sudeva were highly-motivated right from the initial phases. Seilanthang Lotjem, the hero the semi-finals, capitalized on a cross from the right flank to find the back of the net with an impressive finish in the 17th minute.

Lotjem also played a pivotal role in orchestrating the move from the midfield, making a penetrating run through the middle to receive the pass comfortably and convert the opportunity, giving his team the lead.

However, the Bengaluru-based outfit responded with determination and immediately began launching counter-attacks, pushing forward with numbers to put pressure on Sudeva.

Their relentless efforts paid off when they were awarded a penalty, which their star midfielder Huidrom Thoi Singh confidently converted, leveling the scores. As both teams headed into halftime, the match hung in the balance.

After the break, Sudeva regained control of the proceedings and displayed utmost composure in possession. In the 48th minute, Sudeva midfielder Daniel Gurung made a well-timed run to meet a long ball from the backline and expertly placed it past Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Sharon, restoring the capital club's lead.

Having suffered a massive blow yet again, it was upto Kaizad Ambapardiwalla's side to mount a comeback and keep their title hopes alive.

Bengaluru FC responded well to the blowback and grew more assertive. Their persistence paid off when substitute forward Satendra Singh Yadav unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box, leveling the scores once again and ultimately forcing the game into a penalty shootout.

In an intense penalty shootout, Sharon P heroics was the differentiating factor between the promising sides. The Bengaluru FC custodian stopped Karthik Panicker and Ramesh Chhetri's efforts to lead his side to the RFDL title in Navi Mumbai.

ATK Mohun Bagan finish third in the RF Development League

Earlier in the day, ATK Mohun Bagan secured the third spot in the RF Development League after registering a comprehensive 5-1 victory against RF Young Champs in Navi Mumbai.

Kiyan Nassiri Giri opened the scoring for ATKMB in the 18th minute, but the Young Champs responded quickly through Sanan Mohammed K's powerful shot.

Brijesh Giri regained the lead for ATKMB, who dominated the proceedings thereafter. Uttam Hansda and defenders Dippendu Biswas and Amandeep added to ATKMB's tally in the final moments of the game.

