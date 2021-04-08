Bengaluru FC and FC Goa announce squads for AFC Cup and Asian Champions League

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs Bengaluru FC and FC Goa have announced their squads for the AFC Cup and Asian Champions League. Bengaluru FC will play Nepal Tribhuvan Army Club in the AFC Cup qualifying play-off Round 2 while FC Goa open their Champions League campaign against Al-Rayyan.

Bengaluru FC have included the likes of Sharon Padattil, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Sivasakthi Narayan and Muhammad Inayath from the reserves side.

Yrondu Musavu-King is the newest entrant in the Bengaluru FC squad as he joins Juanan, Cleiton Silva and Erik Paartulu as the four foreigners for the Blues' AFC Cup campaign.

The Blues will face the winners of the play-off game between Dhaka Abahani and Eagles FC if they manage to overcome the Nepal Army's challenge as the final hurdle. They could then potentially join ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Basundhara Kings and Maziya in the group stage.

CONFIRMED! The Blues will take on Tribhuwan Army FC from Nepal, in their Preliminary Stage Two clash of the 2021 @AFCCup, in Goa, on April 14. #WeAreBFC #BluesInAsia🔵 pic.twitter.com/iG8sVzsRb9 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 7, 2021

Bengaluru FC squad for AFC Cup

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juan Gonzalez, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Joe Zoherliana, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Harmanjot Khabra, Namgyal Bhutia, Emanuel Lalchhanchuaha, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Muhammad Inayath

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh

Advertisement

Igor Angulo, Alberto Noguera dropped by FC Goa

FC Goa have dropped Igor Angulo and Alberto Noguera from the squad for the AFC Champions League. James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Edu Bedia and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza make the cut as the final four foreigners. Winger Romeo Fernandes makes a comeback to Indian football after a series of injury-plagued seasons.

FC Goa are the first Indian football club to feature in the AFC Champions League group stage and will face Persepolis FC, Al-Rayyan and Al-Wahda in the group stage.

FC Goa squad for AFC Champions League

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

FC Goa will play the Asian Champions League group-stage games in Fatoda while Bengaluru FC will fly to the Maldives to play their trade in the AFC Cup if they manage to get past Nepal Army in Bambolim.

Kick-off timings for a few FC Goa games are slated to be postponed till 22:30 HRS Local Time due to Ramadan.