Bengaluru FC forward Harmanpreet Singh ruled out of 2021-22 ISL season 

Bengaluru FC forward Harmanpreet Singh has been ruled out of the 2021-22 season, the club have confirmed. Singh was in fine form in the recently-concluded Durand Cup, in which Bengaluru FC reached the semi-final with their B team.

The 20-year-old finished the tournament with two goals and the same number of assists to his name. His moment of recognition came in the quarterfinals against the Indian Navy, where he scored a brace as Bengaluru FC defeated their opponents 5-3.

The forward was a part of the Indian Arrows two seasons back and registered 14 appearances in the I-League. Following that, Singh was roped in by SC East Bengal for their debut ISL season. He played seven matches in the ISL for the Red and Golds before securing a move to Bengaluru FC.

Harmanpreet in action for SC East Bengal.

The Blues brought in Harmanpreet on a two-year deal and included him in their squad for the Durand Cup. The youngster, however, suffered an injury to his knee in the semi-final against FC Goa. The club confirmed this morning that the injury has sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Bengaluru FC’s attacking depth will help them cope up with this unfortunate injury. Sunil Chhetri, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi N, Leon Augustine and Udanta Singh are some of the Indian options the Blues have this season.

Adding to that, Cleiton Silva and Prince Ibara will also be available up-front. The Blues will look to better their performance from last season where they failed to qualify for the ISL playoffs.

Bengaluru FC started the season with a win over Club Eagles FC to enter the AFC Cup group stage where they met fellow Indian club ATK Mohun Bagan. Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men failed to make it out of the group stage but ended the tournament with a 6-2 drubbing of Maziya FC.

