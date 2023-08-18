Bengaluru FC hold Kerala Blasters FC to a stalemate in a dramatic encounter | 2023 Durand Cup 

Southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the 2023 Durand Cup on Friday. While Justine Emmanuel and Mohammed Aimen found the back of the net for the Blasters, Edmund Lalrindika and Ashish Jha scored for the Blues.

Kerala Blasters named a strong lineup and predictably started the game on the front foot. Their first opportunity materialized in the seventh minute, initiated by Adrian Luna's expertly delivered cross that found Emmanuel Justine within the penalty area. The Nigerian’s close-range header, however, was remarkably parried away by Bengaluru goalkeeper Amrit Gope.

Nevertheless, the persistent pressure by the Blasters bore fruit in the 13th minute. Justine, who was looking threatening in the early stages, was found by Vibin Mohanan’s pass. The forward’s instinctive strike found the back of the net, beating the outstretched Amrit Gope.

The Blues had their moments on the breakaway but largely struggled to knit passes in the final third of the pitch. In contrast, it was the Blasters who continued to dominate the proceedings, with Danish Farooq and Justine coming close to scoring the second goal of the night.

However, Bengaluru FC stunned their rivals with an equalizer against the run of play. A long pass launched from the defense caused chaos among the Blasters' backline, leading to the ball kindly falling to Bekey Oram.

Oram then unselfishly teed up his fellow winger, Edmund Lalrindika, who displayed deft control before unleashing a powerful shot that found the back of the net.

The first half ended with the Blues gaining momentum towards the end, but the scoreline stood at 1-1.

Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC settle for a draw after a dramatic second half

Kerala Blasters upped their intensity in the second half, but it was Bengaluru FC who once again took advantage of Kerala’s defensive mishaps.

Oram played a pivotal role, outfoxing Pritam Kotal with a skillful turn before delivering a pass to Edmund.

Edmund turned into a provider, as his through ball found Ashish Jha, who scored his first goal in the Durand Cup after a miscommunication between the goalkeeper and the defender.

Following the goal, Emmanuel Justine found himself with an immediate opportunity to level the score, as he wriggled past three defenders within the penalty box. However, his attempt was thwarted by the resolute Bengaluru FC defenders.

Kerala continued to pose problems, yet their ongoing struggle with the decisive final touch persisted. The introduction of debutant Ishan Pandita injected a fresh impetus into the attack, though similar to his fellow teammates, he too missed a close-range opportunity.

However, with just six minutes of regulation time left, substitute Mohammed Aimen brilliantly found the net from the left flank, restoring parity in the match, much to the relief of the Blasters.

However, the game took yet another turn when Hormipam Ruivah received a red card due to a cynical challenge.

Nevertheless, the match concluded in a draw, leaving Kerala Blasters FC disappointed. Despite fielding a formidable squad, they now face the prospect of being eliminated from the competition.