Bengaluru FC name 32-man squad for 2020-21 Indian Super League campaign

Bengaluru FC have named a 32-man squad for the 2020/21 season of the Indian Super League retaining a core of their players, some of whom have been a part of the club since it's integration into the ISL.

The 2019/20 season witnessed a lack of impetus in front of goal for the Blues, as they completed the season without a trophy. However, with the preparations for the season underway, head coach Carles Cuadrat is confident of a good showing.

“As a club, we have done well to retain a core of players who have been performing well over the last seasons. We have also added players who can learn what we expect from them so that they can help the team. It's going to be exciting to see how they work together, and add to what we already have,” said Bengaluru FC Head coach Carles Cuadrat.

"As a coach, it is always nice to have the right kind of selection problems. We have analyzed last season to find areas that we can improve on, and have added players who can play in several positions in attack. We know that we created many chances in every game last year, but we have to work on converting more of those opportunities. It's going to be an exciting season, and I believe we can be competitive again," Cuadrat added.

Bengaluru FC have promoted youngsters Dipesh Chauhan, Biswa Darjee, and Thoi Singh to the first-team squad, thereby complying with the league's quota of developmental players in the squad.

Bengaluru FC squad for the season

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Harmanjot Khabra, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Wungngayam Muirang, Joe Zoherliana, Parag Shrivas, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Ajay Chhetri, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Amay Morajkar, Huidrom Thoi Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchuaha

Attackers: Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Deshorn Brown, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustine, Thongkhosiem Haokip