Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC share spoils in a thrilling encounter | ISL 2023-24 

The first game in the ISL following the international break featured Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC playing out an entertaining goalless draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. Both teams had their fair share of chances, with Roy Krishna and Amey Ranawade coming close to scoring for the visitors, while Javi Hernandez had BFC’s best chance of the game in the second period.

The stakes were certainly high in this clash. Odisha were looking to close the gap to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG at the top while simultaneously racing to finish in the top four, with FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC on their tails.

On the other side, Bengaluru FC were level on points with sixth-placed Punjab FC. Consequently, a victory in front of their home supporters would've taken them three points clear of their competitors in the race for the final playoff spot.

Odisha started the game in a flash, with former BFC forward, Krishna, testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu inside the first minute. However, the intensity was not particularly high in the initial quarter of the game, partly due to the heat in Bengaluru.

It was the hosts who had the first clear-cut chance of the game as they almost capitalized on Odisha’s mistake. Hernandez, collecting a loose ball from midfield, drove into the final third, beating Carlos Delgado before teeing up Oliver Drost. His tame effort, however, was cleared off the line by Mourtada Fall to keep the scores level.

The Juggernauts took their time to settle into the game but began gaining momentum after the half-hour mark. It was left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala who tested Gurpreet, as Ahmed Jahouh found his late run into the penalty area with a lobbed pass. India’s number one, however, was positioned well to deny Jerry’s effort from a tight angle.

As the first half was anticipated to end goalless, Odisha created the game’s best chance out of nowhere in stoppage time. Jahouh sprayed a low-driven pass across the ground, which found Krishna’s feet. The Fijian turned Bengaluru’s center-backs and rounded off Gurpreet, but his shot was brilliantly cleared off the goal-line by Shankar Sampingiraj before Gurpreet was once again called into action to deny Krishna’s rebound.

Bengaluru FC fail to punish Odisha FC despite creating multiple chances

Bengaluru started the second period strongly, with Fanai being the first player to test Amrinder Singh early in the half. Hernández and Drost also had a couple of half-chances, but they failed to capitalize on their early momentum.

This allowed Odisha to gradually assert themselves in the match once more and they nearly broke the deadlock at the hour mark. Krishna and Ralte orchestrated a promising move, following which Ralte set up Ranawade, who made an overlapping run. However, the full-back’s shot was straight at Gurpreet, who quickly rushed off his line to make a crucial save.

Following this opportunity, Zaragoza brought on Sunil Chhetri, leading to an immediate shift in momentum. Chhetri made an instant impact, creating a chance out of nothing, only for Hernandez’s chip to be cleared off the line by Ranawade.

Despite the Blues dominating the final quarter of the game by winning second balls and individual duels, they still struggled with poor decision-making in the attacking third. It allowed Odisha to stay in contention, which they almost capitalized on late in the game. With just six minutes remaining, substitute Pranjal Bhumij unleashed a powerful strike that hit the post and ricocheted out of play.

Although both teams had their fair share of opportunities, the game ended goalless. This outcome is surely not what either team desired, but Sergio Lobera would have been more content compared to Zaragoza, as Bengaluru FC needed a victory to distance themselves from their rivals.