Bengaluru FC part ways with Roy Krishna after just 1 season | ISL 2023-24

Bengaluru FC, in an official statement, have announced that Roy Krishna will be departing the club after an impressive season. The 35-year-old was an integral part of a team that won the Durand Cup and reached the finals of the Indian Super League and the Hero Super Cup.

Krishna arrived in Bengaluru at the start of last season from ATK Mohun Bagan. As one of ISL’s most prolific goalscorers, the fans certainly had huge expectations and hopes for him to take the club to the next level.

However, the striker struggled in the initial stages, scoring just one goal in the first 10 games. Bengaluru FC were also on the brink of missing out on a playoff spot as they lost eight of their opening 12 matches.

Since the turn of the year, Simon Grayson’s decision to change the system and play Krishna alongside youngster Sivasakthi Narayanan elevated the Fiji international’s game. He was a key cog in the Bengaluru FC machine that won 10 consecutive games to book their place in the finals.

Overall, he scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for the Blues, with five of those arriving in the Indian Super League. Despite not hitting his best form in front of goal, Roy Krishna remained a handful for the defenders and his all-round play massively benefitted his team.

It will be difficult to replace a player of Krishna’s caliber, but the Blues’ recruitment team will be on the lookout in both the domestic and international markets.

Bengaluru FC announce Bruno Ramires’ departure

Bengaluru FC also confirmed that Bruno Ramiers will leave the club alongside Roy Krishna. The 28-year-old midfielder joined the Blues from Portuguese side Belenenses ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Ramires was a consistent starter in his first year but had a limited role under Simon Grayson in the early part of the 2022-23 campaign. However, with Alan Costa and Aleksandar Jovanovic’s injury troubles, the Brazilian became a makeshift center-back and played a crucial part in Bengaluru FC's run-in to the finals of the ISL and Hero Super Cup.

He started the last twelve games while also forming an excellent partnership with Sandesh Jhingan at the back. Bruno’s versatility will be a huge miss for Grayson, but the Blues faithful will unquestionably cherish his successful spell at the club.

With Sandesh, Prabir Das, Alan Costa, and Ramiers set to leave the club, Bengaluru FC will look to improve their defensive depth in the upcoming months.

