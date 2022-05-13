Bengaluru FC play out a stalemate against Kerala Blasters FC to win the Reliance Foundation Development League title

Bengaluru FC were crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) after the Blues managed to hold Kerala Blasters FC to a goalless draw. Coming into the game, head coach Naushad Moosa's side needed just a draw to clinch the title.

Bengaluru FC finished the league remaining unbeaten in seven games, scoring 19 goals. Meanwhile, the Blasters finished with 16 points after playing out a stalemate, showcasing the minimal quality difference between the two sides. The Yellow Army suffered a 3-1 loss against FC Goa on Matchday 5 that led to their eventual downfall.

"All the teams were very competitive. This tournament really helped us get some competitive games for us to understand the level of the players. It's also a good platform for even the coaches," BFC coach Naushad Moosa said to the RFDL Media Team.

Both teams got off to a cagey start as an intense squabble for midfield control unfolded.

Kerala's Mohammed Aimen came closest to scoring early on, but his shot hit the post after goalkeeper Sharon made a wonderful save. Meanwhile, Bengaluru had a glorious chance in the first half through Damaitphang Lyngdoh. However, his attempt from the edge of the box hit the crossbar.

Jagdeep Singh saved the Blues by clearing Aimen's shot off the line after Vincy Barretto had sped past Dipesh Chauhan to set up the striker in the second half.

Meanwhile, Rahul Raju, the Bengaluru striker, was awarded the Golden Boot for scoring seven goals throughout the tournament. Bekey Oram was adjudged the the player of the tournament while Kerala's custodian Sachin Suresh won the Golden Glove for keeping six clean sheets.

"I would like to congratulate Kerala, the way they played. They were the best team. I am proud of the boys, the way they played throughout the tournament," Moosa concluded.

Both teams will now have the opportunity to represent India in the NextGen Cup to take place in the UK later this year. Speaking about the same, the Bengaluru FC skipper Namgyal Bhutia said:

"This tournament has helped us develop as a unit. We are very excited to qualify for the NextGen Cup. We will try to do well there also."

